Aspirz Offices by Danube

Ice Hockey Tower, West Gate Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Building
Building
Developer
Danube Properties
Total area
from 30 m² to 74 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 231 450 $from 6 798 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
60%
Post Handover
30%
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
About project

Object typeRetail
Handover dateQ4 2028
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors48
Water supplyYes
Unit typesOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
30 – 74
231 450 – 505 922
6 798 – 7 591
Brochure

Description

Philosophy of a vertical city with limitless business opportunities. Aspirz is a multifunctional complex in Dubai Sports City, where premium offices and residences are integrated into a unified ecosystem. The project offers fully furnished workspaces with over 15 amenities, including a high-tech conference room, cinema, business center, podcast studio, gyms, game zones with air hockey and snooker, as well as a café. Additional services include valet parking, regular shuttle service to nearby metro stations, 24/7 security, and concierge service. Location Advantages The clubhouse is located in the dynamic Dubai Sports City district with convenient access to major transport arteries. Direct access to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road ensures fast connectivity to all key locations. Dubai Cricket Stadium, Sports City Lake, and Grandiose Super Market are just 2–3 minutes away. The road to Miracle Garden takes 8 minutes, to Dubai Internet City Metro, Dubai Marina, and Global Village — 15 minutes. Mall of the Emirates and IMG World are 18 minutes away, while iconic landmarks like Burj Al Arab, Dubai Mall, and Burj Khalifa can be reached in 20 minutes. The journey to Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport will take 25 minutes.

Location

Ice Hockey Tower, West Gate Apartments, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
School2 km
Shop2 km
Medical center2 km
Airport32 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Table tennis room
For children
  • Game area
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Danube Properties

Danube Properties

One of the major companies in the UAE market, founded in 1993. The developer has won more than 50 prestigious awards for its activity. The developer's portfolio includes both elite and more affordable projects.
