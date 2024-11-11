Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogAnwa Aria

Anwa Aria

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS04
Interiors
  1. Interiors
Item 1 of 1
Interiors
Developer
Omniyat Properties
Total area
from 144 m² to 571 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 2 to 3
Starting price
from 1 204 629 $from 8 027 $/m²

Payment Plan *

Before Completion
60%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. Before Completion
    60%
Item 1 of 3
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ4 2026
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors37
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
144 – 156
1 204 629 – 1 252 825
8 027 – 8 333
3 bedrooms
419 – 571
4 439 209 – 6 763 238
10 586 – 11 843

Description

The elegant tower rises in the promising district of Dubai Maritime City on the first coastline. Discover a luxurious and secluded lifestyle on a man-made peninsula close to the city's top attractions. The project has 37 floors and includes studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments, duplexes, townhouses and penthouses. All lots are presented with premium finishes, windows and balconies offer magnificent views of the sky and the water surface. Anwa Aria offers its residents everything for a full life on the territory of the complex: an azure infinity pool, recreation and barbecue areas, an equipped gym, a yoga studio, an entertainment center for children, restaurants and retail. The complex offers direct access to the park and the promenade. In less than 10 minutes you can reach Mina Rashid Port with shopping malls, restaurants, museums, theater and yacht clubs. Transport accessibility This exclusive project is located 10 minutes from the main Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy access to all locations in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is located a 15 minute drive from the complex. Near the main attractions The main attractions of Dubai: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 20-minute drive away. The journey to the famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah takes less than 30 minutes. High-quality finish The design project embodies the calm and sophistication of seascapes: a neutral palette in the interior, simple lines, natural light. The decoration uses high-quality materials, including marble, quartz and ceramics. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Dubai Maritime City Street, WS04

Area Dubai Maritime City

Dubai
Dubai Maritime City is a business district located on a man-made peninsula. The infrastructure and transportation network are rapidly developing, however, access to the sea is already provided. The community is suitable for investors, businessmen, young professionals.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport3 km
Sea10 m
School5 km
Shop4 km
Medical center3 km
Metro station4 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Terrace
  • Waterside

Developer

Omniyat Properties

Omniyat Properties

Elite developer has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The main directions of the company are construction and management of premium residential, hotel and commercial facilities with unique design and architecture.
More details

News

  1. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog