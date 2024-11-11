Description

The elegant tower rises in the promising district of Dubai Maritime City on the first coastline. Discover a luxurious and secluded lifestyle on a man-made peninsula close to the city's top attractions. The project has 37 floors and includes studios, 1-2 bedroom apartments, duplexes, townhouses and penthouses. All lots are presented with premium finishes, windows and balconies offer magnificent views of the sky and the water surface. Anwa Aria offers its residents everything for a full life on the territory of the complex: an azure infinity pool, recreation and barbecue areas, an equipped gym, a yoga studio, an entertainment center for children, restaurants and retail. The complex offers direct access to the park and the promenade. In less than 10 minutes you can reach Mina Rashid Port with shopping malls, restaurants, museums, theater and yacht clubs. Transport accessibility This exclusive project is located 10 minutes from the main Sheikh Zayed Road, providing easy access to all locations in Dubai. Dubai International Airport is located a 15 minute drive from the complex. Near the main attractions The main attractions of Dubai: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera, and Dubai Mall, are a 20-minute drive away. The journey to the famous districts of Dubai Marina, Dubai Harbour, and Palm Jumeirah takes less than 30 minutes. High-quality finish The design project embodies the calm and sophistication of seascapes: a neutral palette in the interior, simple lines, natural light. The decoration uses high-quality materials, including marble, quartz and ceramics. Reliable developer Omniyat Properties is a large company that has been actively developing in the real estate market since 2005. The company's main areas of focus are the construction and management of residential, hotel, and commercial properties.