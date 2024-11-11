Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogAnanda Residences by Tiger

Ananda Residences by Tiger

Building E, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
Item 1 of 1
Building
Developer
Tiger Real Estate
Total area
from 34 m² to 188 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 209 572 $from 4 943 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
32%
Post Handover
48%
Post Handover Installment Period
48 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 6
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors54
Water supplyYes
Building height227.7 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Number of parking spaces449

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
34 – 37
209 572 – 250 269
6 144 – 6 690
1 bedroom
67 – 71
353 827 – 401 953
5 243 – 5 583
2 bedrooms
103 – 107
509 891 – 576 887
4 943 – 5 346
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

The harmony of modern architecture and serene lifestyle in Motor City. Ananda Residences is a 54-story twin-tower complex embodying the philosophy of bliss and pure happiness. Spaces filled with natural light create the perfect balance between the city's dynamic energy and the comfort of a private residence. Key Features — Spacious apartments with panoramic windows and terraces, fully furnished and equipped with premium-class built-in kitchens. The interior features beige marble, travertine, onyx glass, and bronze accents. — Wellness infrastructure includes a pool with relaxation areas, a modern gym, and a running track amidst landscaped gardens. — Exclusive areas for active recreation: sports courts, a barbecue area, and a children's play zone with safe flooring. — Elegant public spaces with marble finishes, warm lighting, and designer elements. — Smart home management technology and a 24-hour security system for maximum comfort of residents. Location Advantages The residential complex is located in the prestigious Motor City area, known for the Dubai Autodrome racing track and extensive green spaces. A direct exit onto Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road ensures quick access to key locations: Dubai Hills Mall is just 12 minutes away, Global Village is 15 minutes away. Landmark sites, including The Palm Jumeirah and Dubai Marina, are within a 20-minute drive. The nearest airport, Al Maktoum International Airport, is 25 minutes away by car.

Location

View on map
Building E, Al Hebiah 1, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Motor City

Dubai
Motor City is an actively developing district of Dubai, based on motorsports theme. It has all the necessary elements of residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More details

Transport accessibility

School1 km
Shop800 m
Medical center550 m
Airport30 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Volleyball court
Territory
  • Barbeque area

Developer

Tiger Real Estate

Tiger Real Estate

A reliable real estate company in the UAE, established in 1976. The real estate developer offers unique opportunities for a modern and luxurious lifestyle. Throughout its development, the Tiger team has expanded its business areas to include not only real estate construction and development, but also facilities management, hospitality, manufacturing, education and healthcare. The geography of operations spans the GCC, Middle East and Turkey.
More details

News

  1. What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai
    What factors influence the property choice to live in Dubai11.11.2024
Item 1 of 1
Catalog