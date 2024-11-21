Description

Located in the dynamic area along the Dubai Canal, the complex offers a perfect blend of urban activity and exclusive privacy, creating a unique living space. Blending the best architectural solutions and advanced technologies, Altitude de Grisogono provides the highest level of comfort and breathtaking city views. Key project features - Impressive design from the Swiss brand De Grisogono inspired by the precious opal gemstone as a symbol of hope and happiness. - The complex features apartments with premium finishes and high-quality appliances. The interiors are characterized by neutral tones and thoughtful natural lighting. - Various amenities are carefully planned within the premises, including a fitness center, infinity pool, spa facilities, boutiques, restaurants, and relaxation areas. Community infrastructure Business Bay stands out with its mixed development, where apartments are adjacent to modern office buildings. The area hosts several nurseries, City School Holdings International and Dubai International School, medical clinics such as Emirates Hospital Clinic, and a multitude of restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. Location advantages Thanks to its proximity to the Dubai Canal, Altitude offers the convenience of both land and water transportation. For example, a water taxi provides quick access to Jumeirah Beach. Easy access to Al Khail Road allows seamless travel to any part of the city and its main attractions: Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 10 minutes. The Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away from the complex.