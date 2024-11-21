Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeReal Estate CatalogAltitude de Grisogono

Altitude de Grisogono

Clayton Residency, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Project Render
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 14
1 / 14
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Project Render
Developer
Damac Properties
Total area
from 124 m² to 394 m²
Number of bedrooms
2
Starting price
from 907 828 $from 7 070 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    20%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
Item 1 of 1

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ1 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors43
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
2 bedrooms
124 – 394
907 828 – 2 786 385
7 070 – 7 314

Description

Located in the dynamic area along the Dubai Canal, the complex offers a perfect blend of urban activity and exclusive privacy, creating a unique living space. Blending the best architectural solutions and advanced technologies, Altitude de Grisogono provides the highest level of comfort and breathtaking city views. Key project features - Impressive design from the Swiss brand De Grisogono inspired by the precious opal gemstone as a symbol of hope and happiness. - The complex features apartments with premium finishes and high-quality appliances. The interiors are characterized by neutral tones and thoughtful natural lighting. - Various amenities are carefully planned within the premises, including a fitness center, infinity pool, spa facilities, boutiques, restaurants, and relaxation areas. Community infrastructure Business Bay stands out with its mixed development, where apartments are adjacent to modern office buildings. The area hosts several nurseries, City School Holdings International and Dubai International School, medical clinics such as Emirates Hospital Clinic, and a multitude of restaurants, shops, and entertainment venues. Location advantages Thanks to its proximity to the Dubai Canal, Altitude offers the convenience of both land and water transportation. For example, a water taxi provides quick access to Jumeirah Beach. Easy access to Al Khail Road allows seamless travel to any part of the city and its main attractions: Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached in 10 minutes. The Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away from the complex.

Location

View on map
Clayton Residency, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

School3 km
Shop200 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station3 km
Airport15 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Beauty shop
  • Shop
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Terrace

Developer

Damac Properties

Damac Properties

The developer offers luxury property in the UK, UAE, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia. The company was founded in 2002 and has won the love of many clients due to the quality and uniqueness of its projects and services.
More details

Videos

News

  1. Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 2025
    Dubai Real Estate: what can an investor expect in 202523.09.2025
  2. What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai
    What developers are silent about? How not to run into a delayed construction in Dubai21.11.2024
Item 1 of 2
Catalog