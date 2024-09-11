Al Habtoor Tower

Description

New project in the Al Habtoor City area, which is part of the Business Bay business center. Discover the lifestyle on the Dubai Canal waterfront, full of beauty and tranquility. The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. All units have spacious balconies and a fully equipped kitchen. The windows offer panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah. The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and a relaxed lifestyle. On-site facilities include a fitness center, infinity pool, spa salon, paddle court, café, restaurant, playground, outdoor relaxation area, and library. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the Al Habtoor Tennis Academy, Aballii Burger Restaurant, LuLu Express - Al Quoz and Allday Fresh - Al Habtoor City, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Safa British School, and Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS Jumeirah), Medcare - Near Al Safa Park, and Prime Medical Center - Jumeirah, Al Ferdous 1. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a beautiful oasis-styled paradise, is just an 8-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex Thanks to innovative construction technologies, carbon dioxide emissions into the environment will be reduced. The building, constructed using the top-down Bauer method, significantly surpasses the quality of other constructions in Dubai. Reliable developer Al Habtoor Group is a company that has been actively developing the hotel industry, automobile manufacturing, leasing, real estate construction, and education since 1970. The developer's branches are located in London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, Springfield, and the USA.