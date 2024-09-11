Catalog
Al Habtoor Tower

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 100/4
Developer
Al Habtoor Group
Total area
from 99 m² to 341 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 893 366 $from 8 357 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2026
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors83
Water supplyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
99 – 139
893 366 – 1 176 123
8 457 – 9 022
2 bedrooms
152 – 188
1 461 912 – 1 572 243
8 357 – 9 601
3 bedrooms
172 – 341
1 723 521 – 8 724 608
9 990 – 25 582
Brochure

Description

New project in the Al Habtoor City area, which is part of the Business Bay business center. Discover the lifestyle on the Dubai Canal waterfront, full of beauty and tranquility. The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms. All units have spacious balconies and a fully equipped kitchen. The windows offer panoramic views of Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, and Palm Jumeirah. The rich internal infrastructure allows for both an active and a relaxed lifestyle. On-site facilities include a fitness center, infinity pool, spa salon, paddle court, café, restaurant, playground, outdoor relaxation area, and library. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach the Al Habtoor Tennis Academy, Aballii Burger Restaurant, LuLu Express - Al Quoz and Allday Fresh - Al Habtoor City, Global Indian International School (GIIS), Safa British School, and Jumeirah English Speaking School (JESS Jumeirah), Medcare - Near Al Safa Park, and Prime Medical Center - Jumeirah, Al Ferdous 1. Close to the beach Jumeirah Beach, a beautiful oasis-styled paradise, is just an 8-minute drive away. The beach attracts attention with its well-maintained lawns, exotic plants, and gardens. Eco-friendliness is a feature of the complex Thanks to innovative construction technologies, carbon dioxide emissions into the environment will be reduced. The building, constructed using the top-down Bauer method, significantly surpasses the quality of other constructions in Dubai. Reliable developer Al Habtoor Group is a company that has been actively developing the hotel industry, automobile manufacturing, leasing, real estate construction, and education since 1970. The developer's branches are located in London, Vienna, Budapest, Beirut, Springfield, and the USA.

Location

View on map
United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sheikh Zayed Road, 100/4

Area Al Habtoor City

Dubai
Al Habtoor City is a small neighborhood on the banks of Al Jadaf canal. It has a developing infrastructure. The community will be comfortable for young couples, expats, investors.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport850 m
Sea4 km
School1 km
Shop260 m
Medical center3 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Al Habtoor Group

Al Habtoor Group

The largest group of companies that has grown practically along with the Dubai market. Thanks to its extensive experience, quality and on-time delivery of projects, this developer is deservedly recognized as one of the most influential players in real estate in the UAE.
More details

