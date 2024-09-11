199, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Al Habtoor 1970 Office Tower
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
DeveloperAl Habtoor Group
Total areafrom 175 m² to 222 m²
Number of bedrooms1
Starting price
from 2 532 334 $from 14 468 $/m²
Payment Plan *
On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
- On Booking10%
Item 1 of 4
About project
Object typeCommercial
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors63
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes
Sale
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
175 – 222
2 532 334 – 3 216 526
14 468
Description
Al Habtoor 1970 Office Tower—a multi-layered glass skyscraper in Al Habtoor City that complements Dubai’s dynamic skyline and creates a modern business environment. Key features - Each floor features just 8 office units. - Green terraces highlight the tower’s structure and its environmental efficiency. - In addition to offices, the building features lounge areas for employees, a lobby, shops, cafes, and restaurants. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Business Bay metro station. It takes 2 minutes to reach Sheikh Zayed Road, 3 minutes to reach the ferry terminal and the Danube Sports World sports center, and 4 minutes to reach Al Safa Park. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 14 minutes.
Transport accessibility
Shop600 m
Medical center210 m
Metro station1 km
Airport16 km
Amenities
Territory
- Coworking
- Lobby
- Conference room
- Recreation area
Additionally
- Shop
- Bakery
- Restaurant/cafe