Description

Al Habtoor 1970 Office Tower—a multi-layered glass skyscraper in Al Habtoor City that complements Dubai’s dynamic skyline and creates a modern business environment. Key features - Each floor features just 8 office units. - Green terraces highlight the tower’s structure and its environmental efficiency. - In addition to offices, the building features lounge areas for employees, a lobby, shops, cafes, and restaurants. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Business Bay metro station. It takes 2 minutes to reach Sheikh Zayed Road, 3 minutes to reach the ferry terminal and the Danube Sports World sports center, and 4 minutes to reach Al Safa Park. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 14 minutes.