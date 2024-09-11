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HomeReal Estate CatalogAl Habtoor 1970 Office Tower

Al Habtoor 1970 Office Tower

199, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
  1. Building
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Building
Building
Building
Building
Developer
Al Habtoor Group
Total area
from 175 m² to 222 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 2 532 334 $from 14 468 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
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* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
  1. New unique tariff for agents

    New unique tariff for agents

    “Offline” tariff for agents working in the UAE territory
    More details
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About project

Object typeCommercial
Handover dateQ1 2029
Interior finishesDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors63
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesOffice
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space
Parking elevatorYes

Sale

Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
175 – 222
2 532 334 – 3 216 526
14 468
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Al Habtoor 1970 Office Tower—a multi-layered glass skyscraper in Al Habtoor City that complements Dubai’s dynamic skyline and creates a modern business environment. Key features - Each floor features just 8 office units. - Green terraces highlight the tower’s structure and its environmental efficiency. - In addition to offices, the building features lounge areas for employees, a lobby, shops, cafes, and restaurants. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Business Bay metro station. It takes 2 minutes to reach Sheikh Zayed Road, 3 minutes to reach the ferry terminal and the Danube Sports World sports center, and 4 minutes to reach Al Safa Park. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 14 minutes.

Location

View on map
199, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Al Habtoor City

Dubai
Al Habtoor City – a district along the Dubai Canal, featuring hotel complexes, a theater, and direct access to Downtown Dubai.
More details

Transport accessibility

Shop600 m
Medical center210 m
Metro station1 km
Airport16 km

Amenities

Territory
  • Coworking
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Bakery
  • Restaurant/cafe

Developer

Al Habtoor Group

Al Habtoor Group

One of the region's key developers, who has made a huge contribution to the development of Dubai's economy, infrastructure, and real estate market.
More details

News

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