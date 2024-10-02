Catalog
Abraham by Azizi

Damac Suburbia, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Building
Developer
Azizi Developments
Total area
from 32 m² to 373 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Starting price
from 179 986 $from 3 961 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Completion
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2028
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment, Duplex
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
32
179 986 – 185 977
5 560 – 5 744
1 bedroom
64 – 83
290 538 – 400 544
4 524 – 4 803
2 bedrooms
89 – 119
410 347 – 567 188
4 596 – 4 761
3 bedrooms
130 – 137
600 681 – 642 614
4 591 – 4 659
Floor Plans

Description

A symbol of business success in the heart of global trade. The high-rise residence Azizi Abraham is located in the dynamic Jebel Ali Free Zone community, where business is harmoniously combined with comfortable living. The glass façade with reflective surfaces creates an atmosphere of sophistication for connoisseurs of urban aesthetics. Key Features — Modern finishes: natural stone, high-quality tiles and wood, European-brand sanitary ware, metal accents, ceiling lighting, fully equipped kitchens with built-in appliances, spacious wardrobes, and bright minimalist interiors. — The infrastructure for active recreation and relaxation includes a cinema, gym, children’s play areas, jogging and cycling tracks, saunas with jacuzzis and steam rooms, barbecue areas, and indoor pools. — Retail boutiques are provided on the territory of the complex for everyday convenience. Location Advantages The project is located in the developed JAFZA community with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road. More than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies are located in the immediate vicinity. Life Pharmacy Metro Station is just 3 minutes away on foot. The way to Ibn Battuta Mall, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Marina, and JBR will take 10–15 minutes. The trip to Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks & Resorts, and Palm Jebel Ali Island will take 20 minutes. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport will take 25 minutes.

Location

Damac Suburbia, Jabal Ali Industrial Second, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Jebel Ali

Dubai
Jebel Ali is an industrial district in the southwestern part of Dubai and the largest port in the Middle East. It has all the necessary residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, young professionals, investors, expats.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
Shop2 km
Medical center3 km
Airport26 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Barbeque area

Developer

Azizi Developments

Azizi Developments

The company has been successfully developing real estate properties in top Dubai locations since 2007. The developer has earned worldwide recognition thanks to numerous awards — such as Developer of the Year and Best Luxury Residential Complex.
More details

News

  1. Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies
    Resort property in Dubai: Top 3 investment strategies02.10.2024
