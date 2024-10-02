Abraham by Azizi

Description

A symbol of business success in the heart of global trade. The high-rise residence Azizi Abraham is located in the dynamic Jebel Ali Free Zone community, where business is harmoniously combined with comfortable living. The glass façade with reflective surfaces creates an atmosphere of sophistication for connoisseurs of urban aesthetics. Key Features — Modern finishes: natural stone, high-quality tiles and wood, European-brand sanitary ware, metal accents, ceiling lighting, fully equipped kitchens with built-in appliances, spacious wardrobes, and bright minimalist interiors. — The infrastructure for active recreation and relaxation includes a cinema, gym, children’s play areas, jogging and cycling tracks, saunas with jacuzzis and steam rooms, barbecue areas, and indoor pools. — Retail boutiques are provided on the territory of the complex for everyday convenience. Location Advantages The project is located in the developed JAFZA community with direct access to Sheikh Zayed Road. More than 100 Fortune Global 500 companies are located in the immediate vicinity. Life Pharmacy Metro Station is just 3 minutes away on foot. The way to Ibn Battuta Mall, Jumeirah Lake Towers, Dubai Marina, and JBR will take 10–15 minutes. The trip to Expo City Dubai, Dubai Parks & Resorts, and Palm Jebel Ali Island will take 20 minutes. The road to Al Maktoum International Airport will take 25 minutes.