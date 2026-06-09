Housebook Knowledge Base: Financial Aspects of International Real Estate Transactions

Housebook Knowledge Base — October 8

A new Housebook Knowledge Base session dedicated to international real estate will take place on October 8.

The topic of the country webinars is “Financial Aspects of the Transaction.”

The program will begin with a Housebook webinar, followed by four 30-minute country sessions covering Northern Cyprus, Panama, Azerbaijan and Turkey.

Participants will be able to explore and compare the financial specifics of real estate transactions across different international markets.

Schedule — October 8

10:00–10:30 — Housebook Webinar

10:35–11:05 — Northern Cyprus

Topic: Financial Aspects of the Transaction

An overview of the financial specifics of real estate transactions in Northern Cyprus.

11:10–11:40 — Panama

Topic: Financial Aspects of the Transaction

An overview of the financial specifics of real estate transactions in Panama.

11:45–12:15 — Azerbaijan

Topic: Financial Aspects of the Transaction

An overview of the financial specifics of real estate transactions in Azerbaijan.

12:20–12:50 — Turkey

Topic: Financial Aspects of the Transaction

An overview of the financial specifics of real estate transactions in Turkey.





What Participants Will Get

Participants will gain a structured overview of the financial aspects of transactions across four international real estate markets and be able to compare the specifics of each destination.

Why Attend

The session provides an opportunity to review the financial specifics of four international real estate markets within one program and gain practical information that can be used when working with clients.