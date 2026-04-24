How Real Estate Brokers Can Build a Stable Lead Generation System in 2026

If clients are not coming in consistently, the problem may not be advertising itself, but the overall acquisition system.

In 2026, brokers need more than social media reach or individual advertising campaigns. It is important to understand where inquiries come from, which channels actually generate leads and how to turn marketing into a manageable and predictable client acquisition system.

On September 26, Housebook experts will explain how to build a lead generation system that consistently brings in new inquiries rather than working only occasionally.

Speakers

Ksenia Durseneva

Housebook Marketer, Lead Generation and VK Advertising Expert

5+ years in marketing;

100+ advertising projects.

Violetta Grishina

Chief Marketing Officer at Housebook, Strategic PropTech Marketer, MBA Professor

15+ years in marketing and sales.

Topics

where real estate brokers can find clients in 2026;

which advertising channels to use;

how to choose the right acquisition channels;

how to build a lead generation system for your niche;

why some channels generate leads while others only produce reach;

how to make the flow of inquiries more predictable;

how to connect marketing and sales;

how to reduce lead losses between the initial inquiry and the deal.

Who Should Attend

real estate brokers;

agents;

agency owners and managers;

real estate sales professionals;

specialists promoting their own services;

professionals who want a more stable and systematic flow of new clients.

What Participants Will Get

an understanding of key client acquisition channels in 2026;

an approach to selecting advertising channels for a specific niche;

principles for building a lead generation system;

tools for evaluating marketing effectiveness;

an understanding of how marketing and sales should work together;

a foundation for creating a more predictable flow of inquiries.

Why Attend

The webinar will help participants understand why advertising and social media reach do not always translate into a stable flow of clients.

You will learn how to evaluate acquisition channels, build a lead generation system for your niche and turn marketing from a collection of separate activities into a structured sales system.







