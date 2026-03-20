HouseBook International Real Estate Knowledge Base: Regular Live Sessions for Agents

Starting September 10, HouseBook is launching an international real estate knowledge base for agents, brokers and other industry professionals.

Free live sessions will take place on a regular basis. Each week will begin with a short practical lesson from the HouseBook team, followed by an international market review together with local partners. The knowledge base will continue to expand with new live sessions and practical materials for working with clients.









First Live Session — September 10

10:00–10:20 — How the HouseBook Platform Works

A practical introduction to the platform and its key features.

10:25–11:05 — Northern Cyprus

An overview of the Northern Cyprus real estate market with local partners.

11:10–11:50 — Panama

An overview of the Panama real estate market.

11:55–12:35 — Azerbaijan

An overview of the Azerbaijan real estate market.

12:40–13:20 — Turkey

An overview of the Turkey real estate market.

Future Topics

Future sessions will cover legal aspects of international real estate transactions, financial aspects of property deals, legalization, investment strategies, international real estate market specifics and other practical topics relevant to working with clients.

Who Should Attend

The knowledge base is intended for real estate agents, brokers, international real estate professionals, HouseBook partners and professionals who want to systematically develop their knowledge of international real estate markets.

Why Attend

Participation is free. A single registration provides access to the live sessions and future updates to the HouseBook knowledge base.

Participants will receive practical information from the HouseBook team and local partners and gain knowledge that can be directly applied when working with clients.







