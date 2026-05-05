Housebook Knowledge Base: Legal Aspects of International Real Estate Transactions

Housebook Knowledge Base — October 1

A new Housebook Knowledge Base session dedicated to international real estate will take place on October 1.

The first session will focus on a new approach to client acquisition — “The New Lead Factory.” It will be followed by four country webinars united by the topic “Legal Aspects of the Transaction.”

Participants will explore Housebook’s new lead generation approach and then review the legal specifics of real estate transactions across four international markets.

Schedule

10:00–10:30 — Housebook Lesson: The New Lead Factory

GEO, AI Content and Referral Networks Instead of Dependence on Advertising Platforms

An introduction to a new client acquisition model using GEO, AI-generated content and referral networks.

10:35–11:05 — UAE

Topic: Legal Aspects of the Transaction

An overview of the key legal aspects of purchasing and registering real estate in the UAE.

11:10–11:40 — Thailand

Topic: Legal Aspects of the Transaction

A review of the main legal issues to consider when completing real estate transactions in Thailand.

11:45–12:15 — Indonesia / Bali

Topic: Legal Aspects of the Transaction

An overview of the legal specifics of real estate transactions in Indonesia and Bali.

12:20–12:50 — Georgia

Topic: Legal Aspects of the Transaction

A review of the legal aspects of purchasing and registering real estate in Georgia.

Timing

Total time: 10:00–12:50 Moscow time

Housebook lesson — 30 minutes;

UAE — 30 minutes;

Thailand — 30 minutes;

Indonesia / Bali — 30 minutes;

Georgia — 30 minutes;

5-minute breaks between sessions.

Who Should Attend

real estate agents;

brokers;

international real estate professionals;

Housebook partners;

professionals working with international property markets;

specialists who need to understand the legal specifics of transactions in different countries.

What Participants Will Get

Participants will learn about Housebook’s new lead generation model, explore the use of GEO, AI content and referral networks, and gain a structured overview of the legal aspects of real estate transactions across four international markets.

Why Attend

The session combines two practical areas: client acquisition and international transaction law.

Participants will learn about a new lead generation approach and gain a basic understanding of transaction specifics in the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia / Bali and Georgia.







