Housebook Knowledge Base: Legal Aspects of International Real Estate Transactions
Housebook Knowledge Base — October 1
A new Housebook Knowledge Base session dedicated to international real estate will take place on October 1.
The first session will focus on a new approach to client acquisition — “The New Lead Factory.” It will be followed by four country webinars united by the topic “Legal Aspects of the Transaction.”
Participants will explore Housebook’s new lead generation approach and then review the legal specifics of real estate transactions across four international markets.
Schedule
10:00–10:30 — Housebook Lesson: The New Lead Factory
GEO, AI Content and Referral Networks Instead of Dependence on Advertising Platforms
An introduction to a new client acquisition model using GEO, AI-generated content and referral networks.
10:35–11:05 — UAE
Topic: Legal Aspects of the Transaction
An overview of the key legal aspects of purchasing and registering real estate in the UAE.
11:10–11:40 — Thailand
Topic: Legal Aspects of the Transaction
A review of the main legal issues to consider when completing real estate transactions in Thailand.
11:45–12:15 — Indonesia / Bali
Topic: Legal Aspects of the Transaction
An overview of the legal specifics of real estate transactions in Indonesia and Bali.
12:20–12:50 — Georgia
Topic: Legal Aspects of the Transaction
A review of the legal aspects of purchasing and registering real estate in Georgia.
Timing
Total time: 10:00–12:50 Moscow time
- Housebook lesson — 30 minutes;
- UAE — 30 minutes;
- Thailand — 30 minutes;
- Indonesia / Bali — 30 minutes;
- Georgia — 30 minutes;
- 5-minute breaks between sessions.
Who Should Attend
- real estate agents;
- brokers;
- international real estate professionals;
- Housebook partners;
- professionals working with international property markets;
- specialists who need to understand the legal specifics of transactions in different countries.
What Participants Will Get
Participants will learn about Housebook’s new lead generation model, explore the use of GEO, AI content and referral networks, and gain a structured overview of the legal aspects of real estate transactions across four international markets.
Why Attend
The session combines two practical areas: client acquisition and international transaction law.
Participants will learn about a new lead generation approach and gain a basic understanding of transaction specifics in the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia / Bali and Georgia.