Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogEvents CalendarHousebook Knowledge Base Week 2: UAE, Thailand, Bali and Georgia Real Estate Markets
from 17.09.2026 07:00 to 17.09.2026 10:00
OnlineРусский

Housebook Knowledge Base Week 2: UAE, Thailand, Bali and Georgia Real Estate Markets

Housebook Knowledge Base Week 2: UAE, Thailand, Bali and Georgia Real Estate Markets

Housebook Knowledge Base — Week 2

The second week of the Housebook International Real Estate Knowledge Base will take place on September 17.

The topic of the country webinars is “Market and Country Specifics.”

The program begins with a 30-minute Housebook 2.0 presentation, followed by four separate market sessions covering the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia / Bali and Georgia.

Each country session lasts 30 minutes, with a 5-minute break between every block.

Schedule — September 17

10:00–10:30 — Housebook 2.0 Presentation

An overview of the new version of the Housebook platform and its capabilities for international real estate agents.

10:35–11:05 — UAE

Topic: Market and Country Specifics

Topics include:

  • UAE real estate market;
  • key locations;
  • property types;
  • buyer budgets;
  • main client requirements.

11:10–11:40 — Thailand

Topic: Market and Country Specifics

Topics include:

  • real estate market specifics;
  • popular destinations;
  • property formats;
  • buyer budgets;
  • key purchase scenarios.

11:45–12:15 — Indonesia / Bali

Topic: Market and Country Specifics

Topics include:

  • Bali real estate market;
  • key locations;
  • property types;
  • buyer profiles;
  • market specifics.

12:20–12:50 — Georgia

Topic: Market and Country Specifics

Topics include:

  • Georgia real estate market;
  • key cities and locations;
  • property formats;
  • buyer budgets;
  • main client requirements.

Timing

Total session: 10:00–12:50 Moscow time

Housebook 2.0: 30 minutes

Each country: 30 minutes

Breaks: 5 minutes between sessions

Who Should Attend

  • real estate agents;
  • brokers;
  • international real estate professionals;
  • Housebook partners;
  • professionals working with international property markets;
  • specialists who want to better understand different markets and buyer requirements.

What Participants Will Get

Participants will receive an introduction to Housebook 2.0 and a structured overview of four international real estate markets, including key locations, property formats, buyer budgets and market-specific client requirements.

Why Attend

The session allows participants to compare four international real estate markets within one program and quickly understand the key characteristics of each destination.

The 30-minute format provides concentrated, practical information that agents can use when consulting clients and working with international property inquiries.



Register for the event

Similar content

More
  1. HouseBook International Real Estate Knowledge Base: Regular Live Sessions for Agents Finished
    10.09.2026 07:00Online

    HouseBook International Real Estate Knowledge Base: Regular Live Sessions for Agents

    A free HouseBook knowledge base for real estate agents featuring practical lessons, international market reviews, and legal and financial insights.

  2. Thailand Real Estate 2026: How to Buy Smart and Earn Legally Finished
    26.08.2026 12:00Online

    Thailand Real Estate 2026: How to Buy Smart and Earn Legally

    Webinar on Thailand real estate in 2026: safe transactions, legal income models, project due diligence and calculating real investment returns

  3. Ready Properties in Bali: Real Estate for Living and Investment from $190,000 Finished
    12.08.2026 12:00Online

    Ready Properties in Bali: Real Estate for Living and Investment from $190,000

    Private broker webinar on ready properties in Canggu and Umalas from $190,000: returns, purchase terms, installment plans and legal structure

Item 1 of 8
Catalog