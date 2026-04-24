Housebook Knowledge Base Week 2: UAE, Thailand, Bali and Georgia Real Estate Markets

Housebook Knowledge Base — Week 2

The second week of the Housebook International Real Estate Knowledge Base will take place on September 17.

The topic of the country webinars is “Market and Country Specifics.”

The program begins with a 30-minute Housebook 2.0 presentation, followed by four separate market sessions covering the UAE, Thailand, Indonesia / Bali and Georgia.

Each country session lasts 30 minutes, with a 5-minute break between every block.

Schedule — September 17

10:00–10:30 — Housebook 2.0 Presentation

An overview of the new version of the Housebook platform and its capabilities for international real estate agents.

10:35–11:05 — UAE

Topic: Market and Country Specifics

Topics include:

UAE real estate market;

key locations;

property types;

buyer budgets;

main client requirements.

11:10–11:40 — Thailand

Topic: Market and Country Specifics

Topics include:

real estate market specifics;

popular destinations;

property formats;

buyer budgets;

key purchase scenarios.

11:45–12:15 — Indonesia / Bali

Topic: Market and Country Specifics

Topics include:

Bali real estate market;

key locations;

property types;

buyer profiles;

market specifics.

12:20–12:50 — Georgia

Topic: Market and Country Specifics

Topics include:

Georgia real estate market;

key cities and locations;

property formats;

buyer budgets;

main client requirements.

Timing

Total session: 10:00–12:50 Moscow time

Housebook 2.0: 30 minutes

Each country: 30 minutes

Breaks: 5 minutes between sessions

Who Should Attend

real estate agents;

brokers;

international real estate professionals;

Housebook partners;

professionals working with international property markets;

specialists who want to better understand different markets and buyer requirements.

What Participants Will Get

Participants will receive an introduction to Housebook 2.0 and a structured overview of four international real estate markets, including key locations, property formats, buyer budgets and market-specific client requirements.

Why Attend

The session allows participants to compare four international real estate markets within one program and quickly understand the key characteristics of each destination.

The 30-minute format provides concentrated, practical information that agents can use when consulting clients and working with international property inquiries.







