02.08.2024 13:42
Bali Investments with Housebook
In honor of launching our new segment — Bali real estate — we invite everyone to watch the webinar!
"Bali Investments with Housebook: Your Opportunity to Earn in Borderless Real Estate"
At the webinar you will learn:
- About Housebook platform
- Why clients should invest in Bali’s real estate market
- Real investment case studies in this segment
- Market specifics and legal aspects
- Opportunities for agents in the market
- Island development and market growth prospects
Hosts:
– Vasily Fetisov, CEO of Housebook
– Marina Egorova, Managing Partner of Housebook BALI
