02.08.2024 13:42

Bali Investments with Housebook

In honor of launching our new segment — Bali real estate — we invite everyone to watch the webinar!

"Bali Investments with Housebook: Your Opportunity to Earn in Borderless Real Estate"


At the webinar you will learn:

  • About Housebook platform
  • Why clients should invest in Bali’s real estate market
  • Real investment case studies in this segment
  • Market specifics and legal aspects
  • Opportunities for agents in the market
  • Island development and market growth prospects


Hosts:

– Vasily Fetisov, CEO of Housebook

– Marina Egorova, Managing Partner of Housebook BALI


