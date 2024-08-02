In honor of launching our new segment — Bali real estate — we invite everyone to watch the webinar!

"Bali Investments with Housebook: Your Opportunity to Earn in Borderless Real Estate"





At the webinar you will learn:

About Housebook platform

Why clients should invest in Bali’s real estate market

Real investment case studies in this segment

Market specifics and legal aspects

Opportunities for agents in the market

Island development and market growth prospects





Hosts:

– Vasily Fetisov, CEO of Housebook

– Marina Egorova, Managing Partner of Housebook BALI





