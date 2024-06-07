07.06.2024 12:04
Services for agencies
At the webinar you will learn:
- How and where to find clients
- About new opportunities for agents from Housebook
- Detailed information about each platform tariff and service
- Upcoming platform news and updates within the next month
Host:
— Ksenia Dolgaya, Development Director of Housebook platform
