Services for agencies

At the webinar you will learn:

How and where to find clients About new opportunities for agents from Housebook Detailed information about each platform tariff and service Upcoming platform news and updates within the next month





Host:

— Ksenia Dolgaya, Development Director of Housebook platform





✔️ https://ae.housebook.deals/ru — IT platform for realtors. Earn from $10,000 per deal in UAE and Thailand from anywhere in the world. Full transaction support, commission up to 6.8%.