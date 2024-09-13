13.09.2024 13:48
COUNTRY BATTLE: Thailand vs Bali
Viktor Garmashov and Marina Egorova - representatives of Housebook Thailand and Housebook Bali will host a webinar in a battle format to help you explore both islands and choose one or consider both!
Questions to be answered at the webinar:
- Where is it cheaper to live in terms of daily expenses?
- What is the current infrastructure development level?
- Where is more profitable to buy for long-term investments?
- What additional/hidden costs (taxes, fees, maintenance) exist when buying property?
- What restrictions exist for foreigners buying property, and where are foreign buyers' rights better protected?
- Which location has more prospects for future economic development?
Housebook (https://ae.housebook.deals/ru) — IT platform for realtors & international real estate agency. Deals in UAE, Thailand, and Bali from anywhere worldwide. Full transaction support, properties from $120,000!