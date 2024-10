Developer Segrex is offering discounts for Stonehenge Residences project this autumn:

— 3% off when paying 21%-30% +4% dld on booking,

— 5% off if you pay 31%-50% on booking,

— 10% discount if you pay 51%-100% on booking.

Some units are already at a special price. Don't miss your chance to own an apartment at a bargain price with Housebook.