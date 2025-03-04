Catalog
04.03.2025
Promotion period from 28.02.2025 to 30.03.2025

Updated payment plan and 4% discount

For the whole Ramadan holiday, the developer Octa Properties offers a favorable 30/70 payment plan and a 4% discount on DLD. The promotion applies to the following projects: ONDA by KASCO, ASAK 11, Moonstone.

Don't miss out on favorable opportunities with Housebook. For more information please contact our managers on WhatsApp at  this link 👈🏻

    RKM Durar Properties

    One of the UAE's leading real estate developers, the company, which owns more than 1,200 residential and commercial properties available for both purchase and rental, has earned recognition for its innovative and strategic real estate solutions. Keeping in mind the needs of a diverse multicultural society, the real estate developer ensures that each project is customized to meet the unique needs of its clients.

    Moonstone by Missoni
    Hampton by Hilton Marjan Island, Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2026
    DeveloperRKM Durar Properties
    Total areafrom 89 m² to 187 m²
    Down payment20%
    from 2 434 777 AEDfrom 27 086 AED/m²
