ONDA by KASCO

Capital Golden Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Kasco Developments
Total area
from 38 m² to 137 m²
Number of bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Starting price
from 395 038 $from 4 889 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ3 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors23
Water supplyYes
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
38 – 42
395 038 – 437 788
10 221 – 10 340
1 bedroom
75 – 84
500 960 – 642 281
6 630 – 7 608
2 bedrooms
137
670 055 – 806 474
4 889 – 5 885
Brochure

Description

Elegant residence in the coastal neighbourhood of Business Bay, within walking distance of popular attractions. ONDA is a symbolic bridge between innovative design and mesmerising seascape, where the rhythmic splash of the waves harmoniously complements modern living. Stylish interiors, thoughtful layouts and a cosy atmosphere create the perfect place to start a new chapter of your story. Key features - The apartments are presented with light-coloured finishes and built-in appliances. All lots have large floor-to-ceiling windows and private spacious balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, jogging tracks, separate swimming pools for children and adults, co-working space, cinema, sauna, spa area. Location advantages Due to the project's close proximity to the major Al Khail Road, you can reach Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Opera in 5 minutes, Dubai Design District in 7 minutes, Coca Cola Arena and Ras Al Khor Sanctuary in 10 minutes. Dubai International Airport is a 16-minute drive away.

Location

View on map
Capital Golden Tower, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Area Business Bay

Dubai
Business Bay is one of the key commercial and business centers of Dubai. The neighborhood is located near the city's main attractions, which can be reached on foot or quickly reached by car. The community is suitable for families with children and young couples as well as for business travelers.
More details

Transport accessibility

Public transport140 m
School1 km
Shop160 m
Medical center800 m
Airport18 km

Amenities

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Spa-center
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside

Developer

Kasco Developments

Kasco Developments

A trusted family business since 1986, creating thriving communities through a commitment to quality, detail and well-being. A division of the larger KASCO group of companies, with a focus on well-being and attention to detail.
More details
