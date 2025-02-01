Up to 4% discount on Arisha Terraces project

For the whole month of February, the developer Qube Development is offering a discount of up to 4%. The promotion applies to the project Arisha Terraces combined with an updated payment plan - 70/30 for studios and 60/40 for apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, 2 years posthandover - the best conditions since the launch of sales. The promotion has a time limit. Take advantage of the favorable offer and do not miss the opportunity to become the owner of an apartment at an attractive price.



