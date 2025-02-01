Catalog
04.02.2025
Promotion period from 01.02.2025 to 28.02.2025

Up to 4% discount on Arisha Terraces project

For the whole month of February, the developer Qube Development is offering a discount of up to 4%. The promotion applies to the project Arisha Terraces combined with an updated payment plan - 70/30 for studios and 60/40 for apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, 2 years posthandover - the best conditions since the launch of sales. The promotion has a time limit. Take advantage of the favorable offer and do not miss the opportunity to become the owner of an apartment at an attractive price.


Next
«QUBE Development» projects
  1. Arisha Terraces
    69B, Hessa Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ4 2027
    DeveloperQUBE Development
    Total areafrom 38 m² to 129 m²
    Down payment10%
    from 692 000 AEDfrom 15 777 AED/m²
