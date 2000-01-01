Description

Prestigious residential complex in Dubai Studio City. Inspired by traditional Arabian pergolas, an apartment complex Arisha Terraces combines exquisite beauty and functionality, where every element reflects a commitment to sophistication and elegance. It is the perfect place for every lifestyle, from active recreation and networking to simply enjoying tranquillity. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, private balconies, integrated appliances and Smart Home systems. - For the convenience of residents there is a multi-level underground car park for both cars and bicycles. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, padel tennis court, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, library, cinema, co-working space, barbecue area. - The building is equipped with solar panels, hydroponic roof gardens and a water filtration system. Location advantages The project has access to one of Dubai's main motorways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides access to any location in the city. Dubai Butterfly Garden is 11 minutes away, Circle Mall is 15 minutes away and IMG Worlds Of Adventure is 16 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are 28 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.