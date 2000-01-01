Catalog
EN
AED
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5000
HomeResidential complexesArisha Terraces

Arisha Terraces

69B, Hessa Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
External View
  1. External View
Item 1 of 4
1 / 4
External View
External View
External View
External View
Developer
QUBE Development
Total area
from 37 m² to 119 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 669 000 AEDfrom 15 579 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
Item 1 of 4
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction
Type of parkingUnderground Parking Space

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
37 – 50
669 000 – 874 000
17 168 – 18 032
1 bedroom
59 – 93
970 000 – 1 514 000
16 188 – 16 215
2 bedrooms
98 – 119
1 540 000 – 1 867 000
15 579 – 15 639
Project brochure

Description

Prestigious residential complex in Dubai Studio City. Inspired by traditional Arabian pergolas, an apartment complex Arisha Terraces combines exquisite beauty and functionality, where every element reflects a commitment to sophistication and elegance. It is the perfect place for every lifestyle, from active recreation and networking to simply enjoying tranquillity. Key features - All apartments are presented with clean finishes, panoramic windows, private balconies, integrated appliances and Smart Home systems. - For the convenience of residents there is a multi-level underground car park for both cars and bicycles. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, padel tennis court, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, library, cinema, co-working space, barbecue area. - The building is equipped with solar panels, hydroponic roof gardens and a water filtration system. Location advantages The project has access to one of Dubai's main motorways, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, which provides access to any location in the city. Dubai Butterfly Garden is 11 minutes away, Circle Mall is 15 minutes away and IMG Worlds Of Adventure is 16 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Burj Khalifa are 28 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
69B, Hessa Street, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Studio City

Dubai
Dubai Studio City is an actively developing neighborhood aimed at providing services in the film and music industry. It has a developing infrastructure and transportation network. The community is suitable for professionals, businessmen, investors and young professionals.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center1 km
Airport29 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
CatalogMap