Ajman 2030: all about the emirate's modernisation project

Brokers in the UAE are often faced with the question from clients: "Where else can I buy property other than Dubai?". Alongside with popular emirates such as Ras Al Khaimah and Sharjah, it is possible to buy a residence in Ajman.





This year the initiative "Ajman 2030" has emerged, which plans to actively modernise the city and create a thriving community in a modern urban environment. This strategy has been developed to make Ajman one of the leading economic and touristic centres in the region.





Information about the emirate

Ajman is located on the Persian Gulf coast and is one of the seven emirates that make up the UAE. (the smallest, by the way). The city is known for its sandy beaches and modern architecture. There are few local attractions here, but each of them is worth visiting. For example, excursions to the old shipyard are offered, where you can see traditional dhow boats. Or visit the historical museum. But that’s not what the emirate is mostly famous for: in 2024, it was Ajman that overtook even Dubai and ranked first among the cities where people feel safe (according to a Numbeo report).









The travel time from Ajman to Dubai is approximately 40 minutes, while Sharjah can be reached in 10 minutes. What makes the city tempting to live in is its beautiful beaches and lack of hustle and bustle. And you can always go to the neighbouring emirates for entertainment and tourist attractions. There are also plans to build Ajman Heart district in Ajman. Residents and guests will be able to have picnics and do sports there. Moreover, it is Ajman where the main offices of large companies are concentrated.





Real estate in Ajman

The property sector in Ajman is expanding more and more but this is not surprising. Compared to other emirates, housing here is more affordable. There are different types of housing in the emirate: apartments, studios, villas, townhouses. Buyers from Russia often buy property in Ajman, so there is a Russian-speaking community. This information will be interesting primarily to those who are afraid of difficult adaptation in a foreign country.









Purpose of the initiative

The initiative belongs to Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi. Thanks to his plan, under the guidance of the Executive Council, Ajman is to be transformed into a true centre of culture and art. The project includes the construction of new infrastructure facilities, the development of education and health care, as well as improving the living standards of local residents. Thanks to the implementation of the Ajman 2030 programme, significant economic growth and improvements in the emirate’s public sphere are expected. This means that promising investment opportunities are opening up. According to known data, about 4,000 transactions were carried out in the first quarter of 2024. Of course, the numbers seem small relative to Dubai, but the emirate continues to grow rapidly. By the way, 277 transactions were conducted for the purpose of receiving a "golden visa".





Ajman Creek Towers 一 a residential complex located in the very center of the emirate. Owners will be able to enjoy the developed internal infrastructure from the comfort of their own homes. Residents will have access to swimming pools, fitness centre, landscaped gardens, jogging tracks, restaurants, etc. In less than 20 minutes from the complex you can reach the famous Al Zorah Natural Reserve, luxury golf courses and the famous Al Safia Park.

Handover: 4th quarter 2026

Price: starting from AED 706 659





Conclusion

Ajman is trying to keep up with other emirates. Let’s briefly summarize what the new initiative will bring.