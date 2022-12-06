UAE
Ajman Creek Towers

United Arab Emirates, Ajman, Al Rashidiya Tower, B8
Bus stop
Seaport
DeveloperGJ Properties
Total areafrom 101 m² to 270 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price630 488 AED
from 630 488 AED
from 6 035 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
5%31 524 AED
Registration of the contract
5%31524 AED
Before the completion date
40%252 195 AED
Post-Handover
50%315 244 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors25
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 630 488 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport180 m
High school650 m
Shop150 m
Medical center2 km
Sea3 km

About project

A prestigious residential complex on the shores of azure waters, in the heart of Ajman, is a new example of luxurious living and unparalleled convenience. Discover a luxurious lifestyle and enjoy a well-planned infrastructure without leaving your home. The project consists of 5 high-rise towers and includes 375 apartments with 1-2 bedrooms. Floor-to-ceiling windows, measuring 3 meters in height, provide stunning views of the azure waters of the Ajman Creek Side canal and the famous Ajman Corniche promenade.

The complex's infrastructure includes a fitness center, swimming pools, landscaped gardens, jogging tracks, and playgrounds, as well as shops and restaurants. Within 5-10 minutes, you can reach City Life Mall, LuLu Hypermarket, Nesto stores, Amina Hospital, and Masfoot Medical Centre LLC. The journey to Al Safia Park, golf courses, and Al Zorah Natural Reserve will take less than 20 minutes. Transport accessibility The complex offers quick access to key locations in Ajman, including the Al Rashidya 1, Al Jerf 2, and Al Rawda 3 districts. The center of Sharjah can be reached in 15 minutes, and Umm Al Quwain in 28 minutes. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away from home. Close to the beach Ajman Beach, with its wide shoreline and white sand, is only an 8-minute drive away. The smallest emirate is surrounded on three sides by the territory of Sharjah and is bathed by the warm waters of the Persian Gulf on the south, which creates a favorable climate. Reliable developer GJ Properties is a leading real estate company actively implementing projects in Ajman and the Northern Emirates. The company was recognized as the "Best Real Estate Agency" at the Arabian Property Awards in 2020 and 2021.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
101 - 253
630 488 - 1 532 923
6 042 - 6 237
2 bedrooms
146 - 270
901 839 - 1 634 494
6 035 - 6 138

Infrastructure

