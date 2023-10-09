Catalog
EN
$
UAE
+971 (4) 412-5007
HomeBlogNewsThe construction of the tallest residential tower in Dubai continues!
Date: 09.10.2023

The construction of the tallest residential tower in Dubai continues!

The construction of the tallest residential tower in Dubai continues!

The tower will receive the title of the tallest residential building in the world, breaking the record of New York`s Central Park Tower. 


A few minutes from the complex will be located iconic landmarks of the emirate: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Opera and Business Bay Marina Yacht Club. 


The building concept will incorporate stylized elements inspired by the Jacob & Co philosophy, and a distinctive design feature will be the breathtaking crown at the very top of Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, adorned with signature diamonds.


On the Housebook platform, you can explore the project, offer it to your clients or purchase it yourself:


Area: from 306 m² to 1,096 m²

Number of bedrooms: from 2 to 6

Starting price: 2 270 623 $

The project will be completed in the second quarter of 2026.


To learn more about the project, you can follow this link to open the page of this residential complex or write to W/A at +971 43 102302. Our team will be happy to answer your questions!

  1. Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences
    Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences
    United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 15th Street, 14
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2026
    DeveloperBinghatti Holding
    Total areafrom 210 m² to 394 m²
    Down Payment20%
    from 2 287 270 $from 7 659 $/m²
Item 1 of 1

Similar content

More
  1. UAE Property Taxes: Buying, Selling, and Renting
    01.08.2026

    UAE Property Taxes: Buying, Selling, and Renting

    Registration fees, VAT, and other mandatory costs for owners of residential and commercial property in the UAE.

  2. Changes to Dubai's visa laws in 2026
    15.05.2026

    Changes to Dubai's visa laws in 2026

    Here's what you need to know about the new visa rules in Dubai

  3. Rentier – Buyer Profile No. 3
    07.04.2026

    Rentier – Buyer Profile No. 3

    How to attract and retain an investor focused on rental income

Item 1 of 9
Catalog