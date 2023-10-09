The construction of the tallest residential tower in Dubai continues!

The tower will receive the title of the tallest residential building in the world, breaking the record of New York`s Central Park Tower.





A few minutes from the complex will be located iconic landmarks of the emirate: Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Opera and Business Bay Marina Yacht Club.





The building concept will incorporate stylized elements inspired by the Jacob & Co philosophy, and a distinctive design feature will be the breathtaking crown at the very top of Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences, adorned with signature diamonds.





Area: from 306 m² to 1,096 m²

Number of bedrooms: from 2 to 6

Starting price: 2 270 623 $

The project will be completed in the second quarter of 2026.





