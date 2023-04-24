New Dubai records for Q1 2023

During January-February 2023 more than 3.1 million tourists visited Dubai - 42% more than in 2022, which shows the demand not only for hotels and hotels, but also to rent apartments. The main part of tourists were nationals of the following countries: India, Russia and Oman.





If we talk about the real estate market, Dubai has also set a new record!





During the first quarter of this year was registered real estate transactions for $ 24.1 billion, according to the Land Department of Dubai - the highest figure for the first quarter, taking into account all previous years.





In addition, for the first quarter of 2023, average prices increased 12.8% and rents rose 28%.

*The areas with the highest average prices were Jumeirah ($7,150 per m²) and Palm Jumeirah ($13,100 per m²)





All of the above is yet another proof that Dubai's real estate market is gaining momentum every day, and the emirate's economy is only getting stronger - buying to live and investing in Dubai real estate is now the most relevant and promising decision. Along with the demand for real estate, the demand for the work of real estate agents is also growing, so the work in this area can be rightly considered promising and prestigious!