Dubai Palm Jebel Ali Master Plan

Sheikh Mohammed announced the launch of the Palm Jebel Ali master plan. The main points about Dubai Palm Jebel Ali and the prospects for its development.





- Dubai Palm Jebel Ali will have 80 new luxury hotels and 110 kilometers of coastline - this island will be twice the size of Palm Jumeirah.





- The project is part of Dubai's 2040 urban master plan, Palm Jebel Ali is one of a series of promising projects from developer Nakheel.





- Its construction marks the beginning of a new growth corridor in the Jebel Ali neighborhood, highlighting the emirate's expansion.





Development outlook:





Dubai is developing as a polycentric city of 5 major centers. This follows both from the Dubai Vision 2040 policy document. 1st center - Deira and Bur Dubai areas; 2nd center - Downtown and Business Bay + Jumeirah areas; 3rd center - Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, and adjacent JLT, JBR and others - these centers are already very well developed and 3/4 already built out. And Palm Jebel Ali is the 4th center, which has just begun its development.





According to our experts, this year Nakheel will put the first residential developments on sale and begin construction of hotels with leading operators. The first objects will not be commissioned earlier than 4 years. To acquire such an object for investment is certainly necessary, if you have the ability, but not as the first and only one. Let's take an example of villas in Palm Jumeirah - in 2008 they could be purchased for 5 million AED, but now for less than 23 million AED it is impossible. The average growth was 10% a year, not including rental income.





In addition, nearby Dubai Palm Jebel Ali will have complexes such as: Azizi Amber, Fairway Villas 2, Pearlz DANUBE, GEMZ by Danube, Azizi Pearl, Altai Tower, Fashionz by Danube, Azizi Grand and others - these complexes will be in demand among the new flow of tourists and businessmen to the area, so these are great options to offer them to clients for investment and for living!