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HomeBlogNewsIn 2040 Dubai is planned to be divided into zones!
Date: 18.10.2023

In 2040 Dubai is planned to be divided into zones!

In 2040 Dubai is planned to be divided into zones!

It's no secret that Dubai is actively developing, it has entered the top 10 most prosperous cities in the world, overtaking major world centers such as San Francisco, Washington, Los Angeles and others, overtaking the strongest leader in real estate sales - New York... you can list the achievements of the emirate in recent years for a long time, but now we will not do it, let's get back to the zones!

What are the zones?

By 2040, Dubai is planned to be divided into 5 zones, each of which will have its own theme and will include a number of objects for the provision of everyday life.

- Deira and Bur Dubai are historical areas that will emphasize the traditions and heritage of the emirate;

- The next zone (The Center, Business Bay and other areas) will be responsible for the business and financial heart of the city; 

- The hospitality and leisure center will be Dubai Marina and JBR;

- The zone/center, which will offer affordable housing, exhibitions and all the benefits for the tourism and logistics sector, will include Expo 2020; no other locations have been announced yet. 

- Dubai Silicon Oasis will be a science, technology and education center that will drive innovation, develop the digital economy and support talent.

Dubai is growing and thriving on all scales, and we are the facilitators to get people moving there or investing in real estate!

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  1. Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences
    Burj Binghatti Jacob & Co Residences
    United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, 15th Street, 14
    Object typeResidential
    Completion dateQ2 2026
    DeveloperBinghatti Holding
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