Relocatee – Buyer Profile No. 4

In this article, we will analyze the fourth profile – the Relocatee (from the word relocation), who buys real estate abroad for living after moving abroad.





Relocatee (Relocation for permanent residence)

and his five key characteristics:

– Purchases property for personal use rather than as an investment asset

– Focuses on comfortable, long-term living in the country

– Selects properties with convenient infrastructure and location

– Makes decisions after researching neighborhoods, living conditions, and legal aspects

– Expects assistance not only with the purchase but also with residency and documentation processes





Let us take a closer look at how these characteristics manifest in practice.





A relocatee views purchasing property abroad as part of their relocation process rather than a traditional investment transaction. Typically, these buyers have budgets starting from $300,000 and are focused on long-term living in the country. They may include both families with children and individuals relocating, for example, for work. The purchase can be made either with personal funds or through a mortgage. In both cases, the primary goal is a comfortable and stable life with a clear legal status.





Online, this type of buyer behaves actively and pragmatically. They study information about living in the country, read expert reviews of neighborhoods, infrastructure, and educational institutions, and pay attention to practical details they will encounter in everyday life. For families, factors such as property size and the number of rooms are often more important than view-related features. In this segment, properties in the mid to upper-mid range are in highest demand, where the balance between price and quality is seen as reasonable and suitable for long-term living. Emotional marketing and investment promises take a back seat, giving way to practical information and the experience of those who have already gone through the relocation process.





Single buyers, by contrast, more often choose studios or compact apartments with well-developed infrastructure and good transport accessibility. Proximity to the metro and the workplace is a key factor, as is the property’s readiness for immediate occupancy without additional investment. In this case, properties in the economy and mid-range segments are prioritized, with a focus on practicality and mobility.





The decision-making process for a relocatee begins long before the actual purchase. Often, they start by renting a property to better understand different neighborhoods and the realities of daily life, while gradually shaping their requirements for a future home. Within the transaction, speed and legal transparency are essential, as well as support with related matters such as obtaining residency, arranging visas for family members, and, if needed, navigating mortgage terms. Any delays, unclear conditions, or hidden costs increase anxiety, as the main risks for the buyer are not tied to the purchase itself, but to the quality of life in a new environment.





Conclusion

For a relocatee, purchasing property is part of a broader life decision – moving to another country. This is why not only the characteristics of the property matter, but also the level of everyday comfort: the surrounding infrastructure, convenience of daily routines, legal stability, and a clear residency status.





Other buyer profiles that require a different approach from the realtor:



