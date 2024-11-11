Catalog
Binghatti Cullinan

19, Al Zahrawi Street, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Binghatti Holding
Total area
from 63 m² to 81 m²
Number of bedrooms
1
Starting price
from 394 554 $from 5 215 $/m²

Payment Plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Completion
50%
Upon Handover
30%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to revise the payment plan on an individual basis.
About project

Object typeResidential
Handover dateQ2 2027
Interior finishesBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.6 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors21
Water supplyYes
Building height85.4 m
BalconyYes
Unit typesApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
1 bedroom
63 – 81
394 554 – 424 778
5 215 – 6 262
BrochureFloor Plans

Description

Elegant residential complex in Al Jadaf. The facade of the Binghatti Cullinan is made in the form of an expressive geometric grid with strong contrast, creating a vivid visual rhythm. This corporate identity forms a unique, but very recognizable, look of the building. Key features - All apartments have high-quality finishes in light pastel colors, built-in appliances, open layouts, panoramic windows, high ceilings, private balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, tennis court, children's playground, walking paths, lounge areas, swimming pool, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project is located in one of the central areas with excellent transport accessibility — a bus stop can be reached in 5 minutes on foot, and Al Jadaf Metro Station can be reached in 15 minutes. The nearest major highways are Oud Metha Road and Sheikh Rashid Road. The popular Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera locations can be reached in about 5 minutes by public transport, while the Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame can be reached in about 10 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also a 10-minute drive away.

Location

19, Al Zahrawi Street, Al Jadaf, Ras Al Khor, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport150 m
School650 m
Shop450 m
Medical center700 m
Metro station1 km
Airport5 km

Amenities

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Lobby
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade

Developer

Binghatti Holding

Binghatti Holding

One of the largest companies in the UAE. It is engaged not only in residential real estate, but also in hotel business, interior design, etc. The developer is characterized by fast construction rates and original architecture of buildings.
More details

