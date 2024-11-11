Description

Elegant residential complex in Al Jadaf. The facade of the Binghatti Cullinan is made in the form of an expressive geometric grid with strong contrast, creating a vivid visual rhythm. This corporate identity forms a unique, but very recognizable, look of the building. Key features - All apartments have high-quality finishes in light pastel colors, built-in appliances, open layouts, panoramic windows, high ceilings, private balconies. - Residents have access to: gym, yoga space, tennis court, children's playground, walking paths, lounge areas, swimming pool, lobby for guests, etc. Location advantages The project is located in one of the central areas with excellent transport accessibility — a bus stop can be reached in 5 minutes on foot, and Al Jadaf Metro Station can be reached in 15 minutes. The nearest major highways are Oud Metha Road and Sheikh Rashid Road. The popular Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Opera locations can be reached in about 5 minutes by public transport, while the Museum of the Future and Dubai Frame can be reached in about 10 minutes. Dubai International Airport is also a 10-minute drive away.