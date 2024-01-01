Catalog
Zephyra Residences by Arsenal East

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Arsenal East
Total area
from 67 m² to 339 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 627 761 AEDfrom 16 425 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
50%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Ceiling height2.9 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
67 – 137
1 627 761 – 3 069 008
22 265 – 24 104
2 bedrooms
109 – 241
2 387 757 – 3 968 280
16 425 – 21 900
3 bedrooms
191 – 339
3 507 723 – 5 581 215
16 425 – 18 302
Project brochure

Description

Luxury residential complex overlooking the Persian Gulf on the Dubai Islands. The architecture of Zephyra Residences is inspired by the beauty of Dubai's desert. Cascading balconies imitating waves of sand create a sense of serenity and peace. The apartment complex is characterised by its respect for the environment, embodying care for nature in every detail. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with pastel-coloured finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, built-in storage systems and European brand appliances. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga space, playground, lounge zone, infinity pool, etc. - Residents can take advantage of concierge services, airport pick-up, car rental, booking of places for business events and leisure activities. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. Deira Waterfront Market is 5 minutes away and Gold Souk Market is 10 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Airport7 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Waterside
