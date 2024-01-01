Zephyra Residences by Arsenal East

Description

Luxury residential complex overlooking the Persian Gulf on the Dubai Islands. The architecture of Zephyra Residences is inspired by the beauty of Dubai's desert. Cascading balconies imitating waves of sand create a sense of serenity and peace. The apartment complex is characterised by its respect for the environment, embodying care for nature in every detail. Key features - Fully furnished apartments with pastel-coloured finishes, panoramic windows, spacious balconies, built-in storage systems and European brand appliances. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, yoga space, playground, lounge zone, infinity pool, etc. - Residents can take advantage of concierge services, airport pick-up, car rental, booking of places for business events and leisure activities. Location advantages The project is located 5 minutes from the Infinity Bridge, which connects the islands to the mainland. Deira Waterfront Market is 5 minutes away and Gold Souk Market is 10 minutes away. Downtown Dubai and Dubai Mall are 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 18 minutes away.