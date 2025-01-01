Description

A refined residential complex on the picturesque shores of Dubai Islands. Wellington Ocean is an exclusive six-story project created for connoisseurs of luxurious seaside living. The glass facade and flawless lines of the building blend harmoniously with the coastal landscape. Key Features — Elegant one- and two-bedroom apartments feature sophisticated interior design, high-quality finishes, and panoramic windows offering breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf. — The modern wellness center includes a professionally equipped gym with high-tech machines, dedicated yoga areas, and a Finnish sauna. — World-class recreational infrastructure offers comfortable poolside zones, a children’s water park, a playground, a mini-golf course, and stylish lounge areas for relaxation and socializing. — On the rooftop of the complex are a padel tennis court, a running track, an open-air cinema, a barbecue area, and a Zen garden. — For guests convenience, there is a luxurious reception area, a spacious lobby with high-speed elevators, and a conference room for business meetings and events. Location Advantages The complex is located in the very heart of Dubai Islands, combining the seclusion of island living with excellent transport accessibility. Residents can reach the beaches of Dubai Islands in 4 minutes on foot and the marina in 5 minutes. The road to Deira Mall takes 5 minutes, Waterfront Market — 6 minutes, and Gold Souk — 14 minutes. Travel to popular Dubai areas such as City Walk and Downtown takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 17 minutes away.