Wellington Ocean

Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Wellington Developments
Total area
from 78 m² to 253 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 1 847 802 AEDfrom 20 990 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
Before Handover
45%
Post Handover
45%
Post Handover Installment Period
45 months
Post Handover Payment Plan
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
  1. On Booking
    10%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2026
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
78 – 104
1 847 802 – 2 182 928
20 990 – 23 681
2 bedrooms
152 – 253
3 202 602 – 5 313 106
20 990 – 21 033
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

A refined residential complex on the picturesque shores of Dubai Islands. Wellington Ocean is an exclusive six-story project created for connoisseurs of luxurious seaside living. The glass facade and flawless lines of the building blend harmoniously with the coastal landscape. Key Features — Elegant one- and two-bedroom apartments feature sophisticated interior design, high-quality finishes, and panoramic windows offering breathtaking views of the Persian Gulf. — The modern wellness center includes a professionally equipped gym with high-tech machines, dedicated yoga areas, and a Finnish sauna. — World-class recreational infrastructure offers comfortable poolside zones, a children’s water park, a playground, a mini-golf course, and stylish lounge areas for relaxation and socializing. — On the rooftop of the complex are a padel tennis court, a running track, an open-air cinema, a barbecue area, and a Zen garden. — For guests convenience, there is a luxurious reception area, a spacious lobby with high-speed elevators, and a conference room for business meetings and events. Location Advantages The complex is located in the very heart of Dubai Islands, combining the seclusion of island living with excellent transport accessibility. Residents can reach the beaches of Dubai Islands in 4 minutes on foot and the marina in 5 minutes. The road to Deira Mall takes 5 minutes, Waterfront Market — 6 minutes, and Gold Souk — 14 minutes. Travel to popular Dubai areas such as City Walk and Downtown takes 20 minutes. Dubai International Airport is just 17 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
Airport9 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Tennis court
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Waterside
