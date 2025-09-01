Waves Opulence

The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and 4-bedroom duplexes. Apartments are equipped with 1 or 2 balconies, as well as depending on the layout, offices and staff rooms with individual bathrooms. The windows offer panoramic views of the city center, the waterfront, and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Residents have access to an infinity pool, gyms, a yoga area, a landscaped garden, a children's playground, and indoor parking. Within walking distance are the Supercare Pharmacy – Sobha Hartland and Aster Pharmacy 170, and a little further are the Blossom Design District Nursery and Kinder Castle Nursery Meydan. 15 minutes away from the complex are the Spinneys HQ – Meydan store, F&B establishments Madera Restaurant, Flave Restaurant, Tendain Cafe, Hola Rooftop and The Track, Meydan Golf. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain-Dubai Road, which allows you to quickly reach any point in the city. It takes 15 minutes to get to Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport (DXB), and 40 minutes to AI Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 10 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. High-quality finish The interior of the apartments is designed in a modern style with light tones. The bedrooms are equipped with wardrobes, and the kitchens are furnished with high-quality furniture. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

