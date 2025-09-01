UAE
Waves Opulence

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Sobha Hartland, 1st Street, 1/1
DeveloperSobha Realty
Total areafrom 139 m² to 214 m²
Bedroomsfrom 2 to 3
Start price2 854 009 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
2%57 080 AED
Registration of the contract
8%228321 AED
4%114160 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 427 004 AED
Handover
40%1 141 604 AED
About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Number of floors33
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 854 009 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Pharmacy

Transport accessibility

High school800 m
Shop450 m

About project

The luxurious tower on the waterfront of a crystal lagoon in Sobha Hartland, located in the heart of MBR City. The perfect place to live away from the hustle and bustle of the city, where you can enjoy comfort and tranquility with your entire family.

The complex offers apartments with 1-3 bedrooms and 4-bedroom duplexes. Apartments are equipped with 1 or 2 balconies, as well as depending on the layout, offices and staff rooms with individual bathrooms. The windows offer panoramic views of the city center, the waterfront, and the Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary. Residents have access to an infinity pool, gyms, a yoga area, a landscaped garden, a children's playground, and indoor parking. Within walking distance are the Supercare Pharmacy – Sobha Hartland and Aster Pharmacy 170, and a little further are the Blossom Design District Nursery and Kinder Castle Nursery Meydan. 15 minutes away from the complex are the Spinneys HQ – Meydan store, F&B establishments Madera Restaurant, Flave Restaurant, Tendain Cafe, Hola Rooftop and The Track, Meydan Golf. Transport accessibility The residential complex is located near the Ras Al Khor Road and Al Ain-Dubai Road, which allows you to quickly reach any point in the city. It takes 15 minutes to get to Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport (DXB), and 40 minutes to AI Maktoum International Airport (DWC). Surrounded by nature Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary, a unique nature reserve with pink flamingos, is 10 minutes from the complex. The location among the green spaces allows you to enjoy privacy and at the same time enjoy the amenities of a large metropolis. High-quality finish The interior of the apartments is designed in a modern style with light tones. The bedrooms are equipped with wardrobes, and the kitchens are furnished with high-quality furniture. Reliable developer Sobha Realty is a large developer that has been engaged in the construction of real estate in the UAE, China, India, Oman and other countries since 1976. In 2019, the company received Luxury Network International Awards in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in the UAE".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
2 bedrooms
139 - 159
2 854 009 - 3 086 929
19 351 - 20 452
3 bedrooms
162 - 214
3 322 340 - 4 276 571
19 913 - 20 451

Infrastructure

