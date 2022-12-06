W1NNER Tower by Object1

Description

A place where aesthetics and design merge with an active lifestyle. The new W1nner project offers a wide range of possibilities for sports, recreation, and high-quality living. Surrounded by parks, walking areas, schools, shops, and cafes, the project is the perfect choice for those who value peace and measured pace in a large metropolis. Key Features – Apartments are equipped with European manufacturer's wardrobe systems, installed quality appliances, and materials from renowned brands. – The "smart home" system allows for control of lighting and temperature, increasing comfort and security while saving on electricity. – Daikin's climate system ensures optimal microclimate in the apartments, and the use of Daikin's proprietary technologies helps reduce costs and environmental impact. – The area offers numerous outdoor activities: a pool, barbecue area, sports and children's playgrounds, green gardens, and relaxation spaces. – The building has a spacious lobby with concierge service, a colorful children's room, a gym, cinema and game room, clubhouse for socializing and leisure, and a 5-level parking. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is family-friendly and offers everything needed for comfortable living. Nearby are Jumeirah International Nursery, Sunmarke and Arcadia schools, sports grounds, squares, and JVT Community Park. Major shopping centers Circle Mall JVC and The Springs Souk are 10-15 minutes away. Location Advantages Proximity to main arteries Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Emirates Road allows quick access to any part of the city. Dubai Marina's white beaches with boutiques, cafes, and restaurants are 15-20 minutes away. A 20-minute drive to Palm Jumeirah and Global Village, and about 30 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.