UAE
EN
AED
+971 (4) 412-5000
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - W1NNER Tower by Object1

W1NNER Tower by Object1

24/1, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 15
Project Render
DeveloperObject1
Total areafrom 68 m² to 192 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 018 625 AED
from 1 018 625 AED
from 13 433 AED/m²
+971 (4) 412-5000

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%101 862 AED
Registration of the contract
4%40745 AED
Before the completion date
50%509 312 AED
Handover
40%407 450 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
Number of floors28
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 018 625 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
68 - 100
1 018 625 - 1 474 816
14 624 - 14 940
2 bedrooms
116 - 192
1 643 751 - 2 584 308
13 433 - 14 123

Description

A place where aesthetics and design merge with an active lifestyle. The new W1nner project offers a wide range of possibilities for sports, recreation, and high-quality living. Surrounded by parks, walking areas, schools, shops, and cafes, the project is the perfect choice for those who value peace and measured pace in a large metropolis. Key Features – Apartments are equipped with European manufacturer's wardrobe systems, installed quality appliances, and materials from renowned brands. – The "smart home" system allows for control of lighting and temperature, increasing comfort and security while saving on electricity. – Daikin's climate system ensures optimal microclimate in the apartments, and the use of Daikin's proprietary technologies helps reduce costs and environmental impact. – The area offers numerous outdoor activities: a pool, barbecue area, sports and children's playgrounds, green gardens, and relaxation spaces. – The building has a spacious lobby with concierge service, a colorful children's room, a gym, cinema and game room, clubhouse for socializing and leisure, and a 5-level parking. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Triangle is family-friendly and offers everything needed for comfortable living. Nearby are Jumeirah International Nursery, Sunmarke and Arcadia schools, sports grounds, squares, and JVT Community Park. Major shopping centers Circle Mall JVC and The Springs Souk are 10-15 minutes away. Location Advantages Proximity to main arteries Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, Al Khail Road, and Emirates Road allows quick access to any part of the city. Dubai Marina's white beaches with boutiques, cafes, and restaurants are 15-20 minutes away. A 20-minute drive to Palm Jumeirah and Global Village, and about 30 minutes to Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. Al Maktoum International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.

Infrastructure

24/1, Joory Street, Al Barsha South 5, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Cinema
  • Terrace