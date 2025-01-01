W Hotel & Residences Al Marjan

Description

A luxurious residential complex on the first coastline on Al Marjan Island. The W Residences Al Marjan Island collection of branded residences from the legendary W Hotels brand offers a vibrant and relaxed coastal lifestyle. Every moment here is filled with a sense of lightness and aesthetics. Key features - Fully furnished apartments in warm colors with open floor plans, designer lighting, panoramic windows, and signature W brand elements. - World-class infrastructure has been created on the premises: fitness center, yoga space, several swimming pools, children's play area, cinema, outdoor event venues, terraces for relaxation with sun loungers and bar, and more. - All property owners have access to the Whatever/Whenever 24-hour concierge service and the Marriott Bonvoy loyalty program through the ONVIA platform. Location advantages The project is located in a prestigious location with easy access to the region's main tourist and business destinations. The main Al Marjan Boulevard and the beach are within walking distance. It takes 10 minutes to reach the Wynn Resorts resort. The journey to Ras Al Khaimah International Airport takes 30 minutes, and to Dubai International Airport – 60 minutes.