Residents of the complex have access to gardens, barbecue areas, a lounge, relaxation areas, a gym, a playground, pools for both children and adults and a park. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find the Florence Medical Center and Iranian Hospital Safa, Global Indian International School and Dubai International School, LuLu Express and Aswaq Jima stores, Chubby Cheeks Nursery and Al Khail Mall. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, a key thoroughfare in Dubai. In recent years, new lanes have been added, interchanges expanded, and convenient exits created. It takes 25 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport. Reliable developer Ginco Properties, a company dedicated to quality and innovation since 1975, aims to create modern and well-thought-out spaces. Communication, service quality, and professionalism are the main principles of their work.

More