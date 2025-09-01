UAE
VYB

Capital Golden Tower, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 7
Project Render
DeveloperGinco Properties L.L.C
Total areafrom 60 m² to 85 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 280 000 AED
from 1 280 000 AED
from 20 292 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%128 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%51200 AED
Before the completion date
30%384 000 AED
Handover
60%768 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2025
Number of floors21
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 280 000 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 4
For children
  • Playground
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Garden
  • Barbeque area

Transport accessibility

High school2 km
Shop3 km
Medical center850 m

About project

A modern 21-story building in the Business Bay business center. This exceptional project aims to redefine urban living. It's not just a place to live, it's a place where you can unleash your potential. The complex features 168 residences, ranging from carefully designed studios to spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments. Each unit boasts modern finishes and abundant natural light.

Residents of the complex have access to gardens, barbecue areas, a lounge, relaxation areas, a gym, a playground, pools for both children and adults and a park. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find the Florence Medical Center and Iranian Hospital Safa, Global Indian International School and Dubai International School, LuLu Express and Aswaq Jima stores, Chubby Cheeks Nursery and Al Khail Mall. Transport accessibility The complex offers convenient access to Al Khail Road, a key thoroughfare in Dubai. In recent years, new lanes have been added, interchanges expanded, and convenient exits created. It takes 25 minutes to reach Dubai International Airport. Reliable developer Ginco Properties, a company dedicated to quality and innovation since 1975, aims to create modern and well-thought-out spaces. Communication, service quality, and professionalism are the main principles of their work.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
60 - 61
1 280 000 - 1 348 000
21 256 - 22 066
2 bedrooms
85 - 85
1 725 000 - 1 795 000
20 292 - 21 115

Infrastructure

