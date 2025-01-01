Catalog
Vivanti by Meteora

1/2, 30th Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Meteora Real Estate Development LLC
Total area
from 34 m² to 140 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 667 000 AEDfrom 14 325 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
30%
Upon Handover
10%
Post Handover
40%
Installment period
40 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ3 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors26
Ceiling height2.5 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
34 – 36
667 000 – 686 000
19 008 – 19 446
1 bedroom
60 – 65
1 092 000 – 1 118 000
17 022 – 17 940
2 bedrooms
84 – 95
1 367 000 – 1 500 000
15 778 – 16 176
3 bedrooms
140
2 008 000 – 2 129 000
14 325 – 15 188
Project brochure

Description

Elegant style and modern technology in harmony with the landscape of Jumeirah Village Circle. Vivanti by Meteora is a space where minimalist design meets thoughtful infrastructure and panoramic views. The project is ideal for those who appreciate comfortable urban living with access to first-class amenities. Key Features — The interiors are decorated in sophisticated silver and white tones using premium marble and natural materials. Spacious apartments with panoramic windows and balconies create an atmosphere of ease and privacy. — The complex offers a variety of amenities: adult and children's swimming pools, gym with premium equipment, outdoor cinema, mini golf, tennis court and cozy lounge areas. — Smart technology is integrated into all aspects of the residences, including air purification systems, lighting and climate control. Fully equipped kitchens and built-in appliances add functionality. Location Advantages Vivanti by Meteora is located in the Jumeirah Village Circle area, providing easy access to key thoroughfares Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Mall of the Emirates Shopping Center is a 12-minute drive away, while JBR Beach and Dubai Marina are about 20 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away, while Al Maktoum International Airport is a 25-minute drive away.

Location

On map
1/2, 30th Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport200 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center500 m
Airport36 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Additionally
  • Shop
  • Paddle tennis
  • Pharmacy
  • Restaurant/cafe
