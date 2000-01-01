Catalog
Home - Residential complexes - Verve Citywalk by Meraas

Verve Citywalk by Meraas

Sonder Downtown Tower 3, Sonder Downtown Towers, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Meraas Development LLC
Total area
from 73 m² to 857 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 5
Start price
from 2 120 000 AEDfrom 26 566 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%424 000 AED
Registration of the contract
4%84 800 AED
Before the completion date
55%1 166 000 AED
Handover
25%530 000 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ3 2028
Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings2
Number of floors37, 29
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
73
2 120 000
29 033
2 bedrooms
109
2 900 000
26 566
3 bedrooms
156
5 500 000
35 197
4 bedrooms
349
12 180 000
34 804

Description

A neoclassical masterpiece in the prestigious community of City Walk Dubai. Verve Citywalk is a contemporary residential development for luxury living that impresses with its architectural harmony and unique location. Dive headfirst into the rhythm of Downtown Dubai or enjoy the tranquillity with panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa from the 37th floor. Key Features - Aesthetic design with attention to detail: white stone, columns, natural wood and futuristic elements are skilfully woven with pastel colours and bright accents. - The complex offers a range of premium leisure facilities including an infinity pool, fitness centre, cigar lounge, cinema, lobby, courtyard, restaurants, air terraces, library and shopping centre. - Breathtaking panoramic views of downtown Dubai and its famous landmarks: the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and the world's tallest dancing fountain. Community Infrastructure City Walk is a vibrant urban neighbourhood that brings together people with a cosmopolitan lifestyle. It is literally filled with lush gardens, pedestrianised boulevards, contemporary art sculptures and a plethora of leisure spaces. Within walking distance for community residents are Qartabat Intermediate School, Citizens School, Salma Al Ansaria Elementary School, Valiant Clinic & Hospital, City Walk shopping centre, entertainment pavilions Coca-Cola Arena, The Green Planet and much more. Location Advantages With direct access to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Safa St motorway, residents of the residence will be able to reach key areas of Dubai within 10-15 minutes. Burj Park, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached within a 5-minute drive. Mercato Beach and Jumeirah Public Beach are 10 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is no more than 10 minutes' drive away.

Infrastructure

On map
Sonder Downtown Tower 3, Sonder Downtown Towers, Al Satwa, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport900 m
Sea2 km
High school450 m
Shop400 m
Medical center1 km
Metro station1 km
Airport14 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Garden
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace