Verve Citywalk by Meraas

Description

A neoclassical masterpiece in the prestigious community of City Walk Dubai. Verve Citywalk is a contemporary residential development for luxury living that impresses with its architectural harmony and unique location. Dive headfirst into the rhythm of Downtown Dubai or enjoy the tranquillity with panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa from the 37th floor. Key Features - Aesthetic design with attention to detail: white stone, columns, natural wood and futuristic elements are skilfully woven with pastel colours and bright accents. - The complex offers a range of premium leisure facilities including an infinity pool, fitness centre, cigar lounge, cinema, lobby, courtyard, restaurants, air terraces, library and shopping centre. - Breathtaking panoramic views of downtown Dubai and its famous landmarks: the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Opera and the world's tallest dancing fountain. Community Infrastructure City Walk is a vibrant urban neighbourhood that brings together people with a cosmopolitan lifestyle. It is literally filled with lush gardens, pedestrianised boulevards, contemporary art sculptures and a plethora of leisure spaces. Within walking distance for community residents are Qartabat Intermediate School, Citizens School, Salma Al Ansaria Elementary School, Valiant Clinic & Hospital, City Walk shopping centre, entertainment pavilions Coca-Cola Arena, The Green Planet and much more. Location Advantages With direct access to Sheikh Zayed Rd and Al Safa St motorway, residents of the residence will be able to reach key areas of Dubai within 10-15 minutes. Burj Park, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall can be reached within a 5-minute drive. Mercato Beach and Jumeirah Public Beach are 10 minutes' drive away. Dubai International Airport is no more than 10 minutes' drive away.