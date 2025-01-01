Catalog
Velos by City View

6/9, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
City View Developments
Total area
from 31 m² to 299 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 216 652 $from 2 056 $/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
20%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2028
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Ceiling height3.2 m
Number of buildings1
Number of floors33
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price $
Price per $/m²
Studio
31 – 45
216 652 – 249 596
5 489 – 6 832
1 bedroom
62 – 83
329 094 – 393 074
4 714 – 5 295
2 bedrooms
136 – 299
523 756 – 616 050
2 056 – 3 835
Plans catalog

Description

New generation architectural landmark in Motor City. The Velos residential complex is inspired by the heritage of race tracks and desire to look to the future. It is the perfect choice for those who live life in the fast lane and appreciate precision in detail and movement. Key features - All apartments are fully finished and equipped with built-in appliances. Studios are also fully furnished. - The complex's infrastructure includes: fitness hall, yoga and meditation space, running track, basketball and padel tennis courts, children's playground and swimming pool, coworking space, pet walking area, open-air cinema, Japanese Zen garden, rooftop infinity pool, lounge area, and more. Location advantages The nearest road to the project, Umm Suqeim Street, is only a 2-minute drive away. The exit to the major Shiekh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road is 15 minutes away. It takes 10 minutes to get to the Dubai Hills Mall, and 24 minutes to the iconic Dubai Mall and Burj Khalifa. The drive to Dubai International Airport takes 28 minutes, and to Al Maktoum International Airport – 26 minutes.

Location

On map
6/9, Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Motor City

Dubai
Motor City is an actively developing district of Dubai, based on motorsports theme. It has all the necessary elements of residential infrastructure and a developed transportation network. The community will be comfortable for families with children, young people, expats, investors and those who prefer an active lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport350 m
High school1 km
Shop450 m
Medical center650 m
Airport33 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Paddle tennis
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Basketball Court
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
