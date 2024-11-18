Catalog
Vega by Acube

58, Bloomingdale Villas, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Acube Real Estate Development
Total area
from 45 m² to 138 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 798 659 AEDfrom 15 172 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
5%
Post Handover
35%
Installment period
36 months
Post Handover Option
Available
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors24
Ceiling height3.2 m
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
45
798 659 – 813 242
17 689 – 18 012
1 bedroom
69 – 112
1 139 257 – 1 699 837
15 172 – 16 738
2 bedrooms
99
1 531 785
15 367
3 bedrooms
138
2 234 139
16 157
Project brochure

Description

Exquisite residential complex in Dubai Sports City. Named after the brightest star in the constellation of Lyra, Vega is a reflection of architectural excellence. It combines style and functionality in every detail, creating a space filled with harmony and tranquillity. Key features - Fully furnished apartments, finished in calm pastel colours, panoramic windows, Smart Home system, built-in appliances and walk-in wardrobes. - For the convenience of residents in the car park is installed ANPR system (automatic number plate recognition technology) and charging stations for electric cars. - On-site facilities include a gym, yoga space, table tennis, jogging track, separate swimming pools for adults and children, sauna, Jacuzzi, playground, outdoor cinema, games room, zen garden, lounge area, co-working space, etc. Location advantages The project has an exit to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, one of the main highways of the emirate. The nearest shopping centre City Center Me'aisem will take 5 minutes to reach, IMG Worlds of adventure and Global Village - 15 minutes, Dubai Marina - 20 minutes. The popular locations of Dubai Mall, Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab are 22 minutes away and Palm Jumeirah is 24 minutes away. Al Maktoum International Airport is 27 minutes away.

Location

On map
58, Bloomingdale Villas, Al Hebiah Fourth, Dubai Land, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Sports City (DSC)

Dubai
Dubai Sports City (DSC) is a vibrant and modern neighborhood dedicated to an active and healthy lifestyle. It features world-class sports facilities, sports fields, and green parks with biking and running paths. The neighborhood is characterized by a well-developed social infrastructure, so the community is ideal for young people and families with children.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport100 m
High school1 km
Shop850 m
Medical center3 km
Airport31 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
  • Library
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Sports ground
  • Table tennis room
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Coworking
  • Lobby

