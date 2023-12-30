UAE
Urban Oasis

Urban Oasis

Urban Oasis, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
DeveloperDar Al Arkan
Total areafrom 152 m² to 224 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price3 167 047 AED
from 3 167 047 AED
from 20 817 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Registration of the contract
4%126682 AED
Before the completion date
40%1 266 819 AED
Handover
60%1 900 228 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Total area of the building86496 m²
Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2023
Sales launchQ4 2017
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
FacadeCurtain Wall
Plot area5565 m²
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 3 167 047 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • High school
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Fitness center
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Medical center

Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Metro station1 km
Sea5 km

About project

New project under the brand of the Italian designer house Missoni on the Dubai Canal coast is a true oasis in the city's business center. Live near major attractions and enjoy an exceptional level of comfort.

Studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and penthouses are available for selection. The layouts feature a master bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, walk-in closet, and a fully equipped kitchen. Penthouses are equipped with private elevators. All units are equipped with high-quality plumbing fixtures and decorated with Missoni decor elements. Apartments offer views of the canal promenade and Dubai's skyline. Within a 5-10 minute drive are Hair Avenue Beauty Salon, FMART SUPERMARKET, Hotel Cartagena Restaurant, Weslodge Saloon, LIFE Pharmacy, and Bay Avenue Mall. The complex is surrounded by South Ridge Park, Safa Park, Bay Avenue Park, and Burj Park by Emaar. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing for quick access to any point in the city. Business Bay Metro Station and the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station are nearby. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 15 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, musical fountains, and Dubai Opera are all located 5 minutes from the complex. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 15 minutes. Reliable developer Dar Al Arkan is a company that has been involved in the construction, maintenance, demolition and restructuring of residential and commercial properties since 1994. They have completed 15 000 housing units in their years of operation in the international market.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
152 - 152
3 167 047 - 3 167 047
20 817 - 20 817
2 bedrooms
172 - 224
4 715 277 - 5 532 504
24 689 - 27 383

Infrastructure

Urban Oasis, Business Bay, Zaabeel, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

