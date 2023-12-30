Urban Oasis

Studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and penthouses are available for selection. The layouts feature a master bedroom, bathroom, laundry room, walk-in closet, and a fully equipped kitchen. Penthouses are equipped with private elevators. All units are equipped with high-quality plumbing fixtures and decorated with Missoni decor elements. Apartments offer views of the canal promenade and Dubai's skyline. Within a 5-10 minute drive are Hair Avenue Beauty Salon, FMART SUPERMARKET, Hotel Cartagena Restaurant, Weslodge Saloon, LIFE Pharmacy, and Bay Avenue Mall. The complex is surrounded by South Ridge Park, Safa Park, Bay Avenue Park, and Burj Park by Emaar. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently located near Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road, allowing for quick access to any point in the city. Business Bay Metro Station and the Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall Metro Station are nearby. Dubai International Airport can be reached within 15 minutes. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, musical fountains, and Dubai Opera are all located 5 minutes from the complex. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 15 minutes. Reliable developer Dar Al Arkan is a company that has been involved in the construction, maintenance, demolition and restructuring of residential and commercial properties since 1994. They have completed 15 000 housing units in their years of operation in the international market.

