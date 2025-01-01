Catalog
Uno Luxe by Wow Developers

Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Wow Developers
Total area
from 42 m² to 173 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 980 000 AEDfrom 19 386 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
HydrophoreYes
FurnishedYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
42 – 57
980 000 – 1 320 000
22 770 – 23 083
1 bedroom
70 – 133
1 820 000 – 2 588 000
19 386 – 25 845
2 bedrooms
137 – 173
3 500 000 – 3 850 000
22 221 – 25 421
Project brochurePlans catalog

Description

The pinnacle of design excellence on Al Marjan Island. Uno Luxe by WOW Resorts ushers in a new chapter in the world of elite real estate in Ras Al Khaimah. This project, designed by legendary Hollywood architect Tony Ashai, offers a collection of fully furnished residences with impeccable service levels. Key Features — Interiors are designed in the signature style of JW Marriott. All apartments feature spacious balconies, panoramic windows, and bathrooms with spa amenities. — The thoughtfully designed infrastructure of the residential complex includes a fitness center, a pool with park views, a children's play area, and a coworking lounge, creating ideal conditions for relaxation and work. — 24/7 concierge service, laundry, room cleaning, and premium services for residents. — A managed rental program by WOW Resorts, guaranteeing stable income and full property management. — Privileged access to JW Marriott Residences amenities and transfers to Wynn Resorts. Location Advantages The project is advantageously located on the renowned Al Marjan Island. Proximity to key transport hubs ensures easy access to major attractions and business centers in the region, including Wynn Resorts and JW Marriott Residences, as well as the sea and beaches within a 10-minute radius. The journey to RAK International Airport will take approximately 30 minutes.

Location

On map
Al Marjan Island, Sector 6, Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

District Al Marjan Island

Ras Al Khaimah
Al Marjan Island is an archipelago of four man-made islands in the emirate of Ras El Khaimah. Residential infrastructure and transportation network are being actively developed here. The community will suit investors, expats, young people and those who enjoy a resort lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea300 m
Airport37 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Coworking
  • Garden
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Restaurant/cafe
  • Washhouse
  • Waterside
