Trussardi Residences

Community Jabal Ali 1, Jebel Ali, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bus stop
Metro station
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperMira Developments
Total areafrom 76 m² to 195 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 313 256 AED
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%131 326 AED
Registration of the contract
4%52530 AED
Before the completion date
53%696 026 AED
Handover
1%13 133 AED
Post-Handover
36%472 772 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2025
Number of floors15
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 1 313 256 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room
  • Library

Transport accessibility

Public transport260 m
High school1 km
Shop1 km
Medical center7 km
Metro station650 m
Sea6 km

About project

A modern complex combining the modernity of Dubai with classic Italian aesthetics, located in the quiet Al Furjan area. Discover a relaxed way of life and enjoy the balance between modern conveniences and the beauty of nature. The complex features serviced apartments with 1-2 bedrooms, 3.4-meter ceilings, and private pools. The residences are equipped with an environmentally friendly air disinfection system called Potok and a fully integrated "Smart Home" system.

Residents of the complex can enjoy first-class amenities, including a rooftop restaurant with a picturesque garden, a lobby with 7-meter-high ceilings, a 26-meter serviced pool, parks, gyms, sports courts, yoga areas, a jogging track, children's playgrounds, office spaces, a lounge, BBQ area, library, SPA, beauty salons and parking. Daily cleaning, fresh linens and towels, laundry, room service, concierge, and driver services are now available to you. Within a 10-minute drive, you will find supermarkets such as Carrefour, Spinneys, and Geant, as well as nursery schools like Jebel Ali Village Nursery and Chubby Cheeks Nursery, Arcadia Global School and The Arbor School. Dining options include Al Baalbaki and Hyderabad Fusion. High-quality finish Neutral-toned materials were selected for the interior design project based on their aesthetic qualities and functionality. The residences are fully furnished with items from the Trussardi Casa collection. Miele kitchen appliances are installed, and Villeroy & Boch sanitaryware is used in the bathrooms. Reliable developer Mira Developments is a company that has been involved in residential and commercial real estate development since 2020. The developer consistently incorporates innovative solutions. The team of architects works diligently to ensure that each project harmoniously combines natural beauty and modern elegance.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
76 - 108
1 313 256 - 1 726 647
15 478 - 19 583
2 bedrooms
117 - 195
2 243 084 - 3 397 160
16 895 - 19 807

Infrastructure

