Trillionaire Residences

The residential complex is designed to provide the highest quality of life in Dubai. Residents can enjoy on-site amenities, including adult and children's pools, a gym, sauna, jacuzzi, lobby, SPA salon, cafes, and restaurants. Concierge, butler, security, and apartment cleaning services are available. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find LIFE Pharmacy, Choithrams Bay Square and Carrefour Market supermarkets, Maru Udon Restaurant, Al Falak Cafe, Sahelnom Café and Express English Language Center. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently situated between the Dubai Canal waterfront and Marasi Drive, with easy access to Al Asayel Street. Dubai International Airport is just a 15-minute drive away. Functional layouts Layouts include balconies, spacious living rooms, dining areas, built-in closets, and open kitchens with modern appliances. Some units are equipped with a jacuzzi or a terrace pool. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

More