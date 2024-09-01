UAE
Trillionaire Residences

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 74
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Project Render
DeveloperBinghatti Holding LTD
Total areafrom 30 m² to 239 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price1 207 688 AED
from 1 207 688 AED
from 18 167 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%241 538 AED
Registration of the contract
4%48308 AED
Before the completion date
50%603 844 AED
Handover
30%362 306 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ3 2024
Number of floors26
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 1 207 688 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness center
Additionally
  • Restaurant / cafe
  • Conference room

Transport accessibility

Public transport500 m
High school3 km
Shop800 m
Medical center800 m

About project

A modern apartment complex under the renowned Binghatti brand on the prime waterfront location. Live in the prestigious Business Bay area and enjoy breathtaking views of the Dubai Water Canal and Burj Khalifa. The complex features 362 residences, including studios and 1-2 bedroom apartments. All living spaces are equipped with panoramic windows or balcony doors to maximize natural light. The interiors incorporate trendy elements in dark and pastel shades.

The residential complex is designed to provide the highest quality of life in Dubai. Residents can enjoy on-site amenities, including adult and children's pools, a gym, sauna, jacuzzi, lobby, SPA salon, cafes, and restaurants. Concierge, butler, security, and apartment cleaning services are available. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find LIFE Pharmacy, Choithrams Bay Square and Carrefour Market supermarkets, Maru Udon Restaurant, Al Falak Cafe, Sahelnom Café and Express English Language Center. Transport accessibility The residential complex is conveniently situated between the Dubai Canal waterfront and Marasi Drive, with easy access to Al Asayel Street. Dubai International Airport is just a 15-minute drive away. Functional layouts Layouts include balconies, spacious living rooms, dining areas, built-in closets, and open kitchens with modern appliances. Some units are equipped with a jacuzzi or a terrace pool. Reliable developer Binghatti Developers is the development arm of Binghatti Holding, founded in 1890. The company's real estate portfolio includes 40+ projects, each with technological and innovative architectural solutions.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
30 - 58
1 207 688 - 1 990 188
28 277 - 39 421
1 bedroom
55 - 123
1 975 000 - 3 050 000
18 972 - 45 112
2 bedrooms
113 - 239
3 350 000 - 5 300 000
18 167 - 42 220

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 74

