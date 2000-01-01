Catalog
Topaz Residences by Eagle Hills

Azure Beach Residence, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Eagle Hills
Total area
from 69 m² to 286 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 4
Start price
from 966 888 AEDfrom 12 489 AED/m²
About project

Interior finishDecorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors13
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
69
966 888
14 013
2 bedrooms
102
1 458 888
14 303
3 bedrooms
153
2 100 888
13 731
4 bedrooms
286
3 571 888
12 489

Description

A beacon of luxury and comfort amidst the beautiful scenery of the Persian Gulf. Topaz Residences is located in Maryam Island, between the waterfront and the beach. It is the epitome of calm coastal life. Key Features – Clear lines and classic exterior colors make the complex stand out from the urban environment. Private balconies and terraces allow you to enjoy the fresh air and spectacular views. – Premium apartments with 1-4 bedrooms, as well as townhouses equipped with high-quality materials. Kitchens and bathrooms are fully equipped with furniture and plumbing. – Indoor amenities include pools for children and adults, and a gym. In the immediate vicinity there is a public park with walking and running tracks, basketball and children's playgrounds. Community Infrastructure Maryam Island is a rapidly developing community with all the necessary social facilities: restaurants and cafes like Taj Al Sham, Safartas Restaurant & Deli, Savoia Cafe, supermarkets such as Everyday Fresh, Tawoon Al Madina, NESTO, and LuLu, Al Rafidain Pharmacy, and IRC-Taawun Hospital. Preschools Blossom and Kids Park Nursery branch are just a 5-minute drive away, while Victoria International School is less than 10 minutes away. Location Advantages The residential complex is conveniently accessible due to its proximity to Corniche Road and Al Taawun Street. Expo Centre Sharjah is a 6-minute drive away, Buhaira Corniche is 9 minutes away, and Al Majaz Waterfront fountains are 14 minutes away. The journey to Dubai International Airport takes 16 minutes, and to Sharjah International Airport, it takes 23 minutes.

Infrastructure

Azure Beach Residence, Al Khan, Al Khalidiah, Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea350 m
High school1 km
Shop300 m
Medical center4 km
Airport10 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Sports ground
  • Gym
Territory
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Lobby