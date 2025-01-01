Tivano by AYS

Description

The epitome of luxury on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Tivano is a true oasis of comfort located in the prestigious Dubai Island neighborhood. The residential complex combines modern technology, natural aesthetics and premium amenities to create an ideal space for living and relaxing. Key features — Interiors are designed in a neoclassical style using Italian marble, natural wood and premium materials from well-known brands. Cream, sand and gold tones are complemented by shades of cinnamon, cardamom and azure. Balconies are equipped with Jacuzzis, and panoramic windows create a visual dialog with the seascape. — Every corner of the project is permeated with an atmosphere of comfort, and world-class services allow you to enjoy an unforgettable vacation every day. The residence's state-of-the-art facilities include an indoor movie theater, gym, outdoor terrace, sauna, garden, cycling studio, barbecue area, yoga pavilion, saltwater pool and children's playroom. — Smart technology such as Alexa and energy saving systems are integrated into all aspects of the project, ensuring convenience and sustainability. Location Advantages The Tivano project benefits from a prime location in the picturesque Dubai Islands, a place where privacy blends seamlessly with city life. Convenient accessibility through key highways allows you to get to any point of the city in a short time. Beaches, shopping centers and famous attractions are all within a 10-minute radius. Deira Mall is a 15-minute drive away, while the famous Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are just 20 minutes away.