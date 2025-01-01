Catalog
Tivano by AYS

Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
AYS Developers
Total area
from 83 m² to 120 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 2 000 000 AEDfrom 23 895 AED/m²

Payment plan *

Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
60%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Completion dateQ1 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors8
Ceiling height3 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
83
2 000 000
23 895
2 bedrooms
120
3 300 000
27 318
Project brochure

Description

The epitome of luxury on the shores of the Persian Gulf. Tivano is a true oasis of comfort located in the prestigious Dubai Island neighborhood. The residential complex combines modern technology, natural aesthetics and premium amenities to create an ideal space for living and relaxing. Key features — Interiors are designed in a neoclassical style using Italian marble, natural wood and premium materials from well-known brands. Cream, sand and gold tones are complemented by shades of cinnamon, cardamom and azure. Balconies are equipped with Jacuzzis, and panoramic windows create a visual dialog with the seascape. — Every corner of the project is permeated with an atmosphere of comfort, and world-class services allow you to enjoy an unforgettable vacation every day. The residence's state-of-the-art facilities include an indoor movie theater, gym, outdoor terrace, sauna, garden, cycling studio, barbecue area, yoga pavilion, saltwater pool and children's playroom. — Smart technology such as Alexa and energy saving systems are integrated into all aspects of the project, ensuring convenience and sustainability. Location Advantages The Tivano project benefits from a prime location in the picturesque Dubai Islands, a place where privacy blends seamlessly with city life. Convenient accessibility through key highways allows you to get to any point of the city in a short time. Beaches, shopping centers and famous attractions are all within a 10-minute radius. Deira Mall is a 15-minute drive away, while the famous Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are just 20 minutes away.

Location

On map
Nakhlat Deira, Nakhlat Deira, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

District Dubai Islands

Dubai
Dubai Islands is an archipelago of five man-made islands in the Persian Gulf. The community is known for its white-sand beaches. The lifestyle here will suit entrepreneurs, tourists and young people.
More

Transport accessibility

Sea1 km
High school4 km
Shop1 km
Medical center3 km
Airport11 km

Project advantages

Leisure
  • Cinema
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Jacuzzi
  • Sauna
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Barbeque area
  • Garden
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Conference room
  • Open balcony
  • Terrace
