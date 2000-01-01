The Pier Residence by LMD

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubai Maritime City with magnificent views of the Persian Gulf. The stylish architecture of The Pier Residence tower, meticulously designed layouts and impeccable service provide all the necessary conditions for a comfortable life. Experience harmony and luxury surrounded by water. Key features - All apartments are presented with finishing in light beige colours, panoramic windows, balconies, Smart Home system, built-in appliances from Bosch, Siemens, Villeroy&Boch brands. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, children's playground, padel tennis court, jogging tracks, yoga studio, infinity-pool, public space for work and leisure. Community infrastructure Dubai Maritime City is an actively developing business district of Dubai. The man-made peninsula is characterised by modern building design, advanced technology and convenient infrastructure. Residents will have access to yacht clubs, beaches and equipment for various water sports. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Rashid Road, which connects to the city's main roads. Downtown Dubai is 12 minutes away, Dubai Marina and Dubai Frame are 15 minutes away and Expo City is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.