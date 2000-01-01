Catalog
The Pier Residence by LMD

99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
LMD
Total area
from 62 m² to 185 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 3
Start price
from 1 400 000 AEDfrom 22 226 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
10%
On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ2 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors30
Ceiling height3.6 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
62 – 71
1 400 000 – 1 790 000
22 226 – 25 155
2 bedrooms
102 – 111
2 500 000 – 2 900 000
24 440 – 26 035
3 bedrooms
185
6 900 000
37 137

Description

Premium residential complex in Dubai Maritime City with magnificent views of the Persian Gulf. The stylish architecture of The Pier Residence tower, meticulously designed layouts and impeccable service provide all the necessary conditions for a comfortable life. Experience harmony and luxury surrounded by water. Key features - All apartments are presented with finishing in light beige colours, panoramic windows, balconies, Smart Home system, built-in appliances from Bosch, Siemens, Villeroy&Boch brands. - On the territory of the complex are located: gym, children's playground, padel tennis court, jogging tracks, yoga studio, infinity-pool, public space for work and leisure. Community infrastructure Dubai Maritime City is an actively developing business district of Dubai. The man-made peninsula is characterised by modern building design, advanced technology and convenient infrastructure. Residents will have access to yacht clubs, beaches and equipment for various water sports. Location advantages The project has access to Sheikh Rashid Road, which connects to the city's main roads. Downtown Dubai is 12 minutes away, Dubai Marina and Dubai Frame are 15 minutes away and Expo City is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 20 minutes away.

Infrastructure

On map
99/8, Dubai Maritime City, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Sea500 m
Shop1 km
Airport13 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
  • Yoga Space
Territory
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
Additionally
  • Waterside
  • Terrace
