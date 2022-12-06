UAE
The Lakeshore

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Wadi Al Safa 3
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 596 m² to 707 m²
Bedroomsfrom 4 to 5
Start price13 182 828 AED
from 13 182 828 AED
from 22 119 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%2 636 566 AED
Registration of the contract
4%527313 AED
Before the completion date
50%6 591 414 AED
Handover
30%3 954 848 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors2
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectVilla
Interior finishDecorated
Pricefrom 13 182 828 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Parking
Elevators
For children
Territory
Additionally
Transport accessibility

Public transport1 km
High school2 km
Shop8 km
Medical center6 km

About project

The second phase of the exclusive project, The Sanctuary, in the District 11 area of MBR City. Discover a place where modern design, natural beauty, and comfort come together to create a truly extraordinary way of life.

The complex features a collection of 38 villas with 4-5 bedrooms. There are four stylistic options to choose from: Retreat Villas, Hideaway Villas, Escape Villas, and Oasis Villas. Abundant natural light enhances the spacious living areas, creating a cozy atmosphere. Nestled amidst lush nature, the villas boast stunning views of the surrounding landscaped gardens. Within the community, you'll find a lagoon with a beach, a bar, a relaxation area with board games, a playground, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, and a dog park. Public gardens provide residents with dynamic yet private spaces. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find educational institutions like Kent College Dubai and Latifa School for Girls, Spinneys HQ & Supermarket, Nad Al Sheba Park, and Nad Al Sheba Health Center. Functional layouts The floor plans include a demonstration and prep kitchen, a staff room, a spa area, a sauna, a massage room, a terrace, a Japanese Zen garden, an elevator, and a garage with 2-3 parking spaces. Walk-in closets are located in the main bedrooms, and the backyard garden features a pool with a relaxation area. High-quality finish The overall theme is reflected in the choice of finishes, color tones, and textures, which are clean and authentic. The combination of raw finishing materials, sculptural marble forms, and textured upholstery creates a dialogue between the solid and the soft. The modern-style bathrooms are decorated with a soft color palette enhanced by subtle lighting. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
4 bedrooms
596 - 596
13 182 828 - 13 182 828
22 119 - 22 119
5 bedrooms
707 - 707
16 198 828 - 16 198 828
22 912 - 22 912

Infrastructure

