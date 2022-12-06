The Lakeshore

The complex features a collection of 38 villas with 4-5 bedrooms. There are four stylistic options to choose from: Retreat Villas, Hideaway Villas, Escape Villas, and Oasis Villas. Abundant natural light enhances the spacious living areas, creating a cozy atmosphere. Nestled amidst lush nature, the villas boast stunning views of the surrounding landscaped gardens. Within the community, you'll find a lagoon with a beach, a bar, a relaxation area with board games, a playground, landscaped gardens, BBQ areas, and a dog park. Public gardens provide residents with dynamic yet private spaces. Within a 10-minute drive, you'll find educational institutions like Kent College Dubai and Latifa School for Girls, Spinneys HQ & Supermarket, Nad Al Sheba Park, and Nad Al Sheba Health Center. Functional layouts The floor plans include a demonstration and prep kitchen, a staff room, a spa area, a sauna, a massage room, a terrace, a Japanese Zen garden, an elevator, and a garage with 2-3 parking spaces. Walk-in closets are located in the main bedrooms, and the backyard garden features a pool with a relaxation area. High-quality finish The overall theme is reflected in the choice of finishes, color tones, and textures, which are clean and authentic. The combination of raw finishing materials, sculptural marble forms, and textured upholstery creates a dialogue between the solid and the soft. The modern-style bathrooms are decorated with a soft color palette enhanced by subtle lighting. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

