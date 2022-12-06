UAE
EN
AED
+971 43 102302
Catalog
About service
Home - Residential complexes - The Crestmark

The Crestmark

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 25
Bus stop
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 8
Project Render
DeveloperEllington Group
Total areafrom 103 m² to 122 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 2
Start price2 855 828 AED
from 2 855 828 AED
from 27 726 AED/m²
+971 43 102302

Payment plan *

Down Payment
20%571 166 AED
Registration of the contract
4%114233 AED
Before the completion date
50%1 427 914 AED
Handover
30%856 748 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings1
Completion dateQ1 2026
Number of floors22
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 2 855 828 AED
Construction stagesPlanning

Inner infrastructure

Elevators
  • Number of elevators: 5
  • Freight elevator
For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Fitness center

Transport accessibility

Public transport160 m
High school2 km
Shop700 m
Medical center7 km

About project

New project in the bustling district of Business Bay. Discover a new way of living and enjoy stunning views of the Dubai Water Canal and yacht marina. Choose from studios, 1-3 bedroom apartments, and 4-bedroom penthouses, all featuring ergonomic spaces and panoramic windows. The multi-level lighting system creates bright and spacious rooms.

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with a gym, bowling alley, infinity pool, co-working space, children's playground, club house, and game room. FRESH LAYA MINIMART LLC and BAY MARKET, Express English Language Center, Fomo Cafe, CAVO Restaurant, THE KANA CAFE, Supercare Pharmacy, and Blossom Downtown Nursery are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Surrounding the complex are landscaped parks and walking areas: South Ridge Park, Dubai Water Canal Walk, Bay Avenue Park, and Al Quoz Pond Park. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, musical fountains, and Dubai Opera are all just 10 minutes away from the complex. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 25 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building is designed in a modern style, with neutral color palettes and simple symmetrical forms that harmoniously blend with the surrounding buildings. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
1 bedroom
103 - 103
2 855 828 - 2 855 828
27 726 - 27 726
2 bedrooms
115 - 122
3 413 828 - 3 707 828
28 933 - 32 242

Infrastructure

United Arab Emirates, Dubai, Zaabeel, Business Bay, Marasi Drive Street, 25