The Crestmark

Residents have access to a luxurious lifestyle with a gym, bowling alley, infinity pool, co-working space, children's playground, club house, and game room. FRESH LAYA MINIMART LLC and BAY MARKET, Express English Language Center, Fomo Cafe, CAVO Restaurant, THE KANA CAFE, Supercare Pharmacy, and Blossom Downtown Nursery are all within a 5-10 minute drive. Surrounding the complex are landscaped parks and walking areas: South Ridge Park, Dubai Water Canal Walk, Bay Avenue Park, and Al Quoz Pond Park. Near the main attractions The famous Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall, musical fountains, and Dubai Opera are all just 10 minutes away from the complex. Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah can be reached within 25 minutes. Iconic architecture of Dubai The building is designed in a modern style, with neutral color palettes and simple symmetrical forms that harmoniously blend with the surrounding buildings. Reliable developer Ellington Properties is a major developer that has been offering residential real estate in the most popular locations in Dubai since 2014. In 2021, the company received the prestigious Luxury Lifestyle Award 2021 in the nomination "The best developer of luxury real estate in Dubai".

More