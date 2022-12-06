The Central Downtown by Aqua

A luxury residential development in the prestigious Arjan neighborhood will offer a harmonious blend of urban infrastructure and suburban tranquility. This innovative project includes studios and apartments with panoramic views of the famous Miracle Garden and Dubai Hills. Key project features For relaxation and strolls on the territory will be located green areas with a Japanese garden, swimming pool, colored fountain and outdoor cinema. For sports and active leisure there will be miniature golf, basketball and tennis courts, a climbing wall and a fitness center. There will be a dog walking area. The first floor of the complex will be occupied by stores and food courts. Infrastructure features The residential complex will be built in a quiet and safe neighborhood with many parks and squares. Nearby is a rich selection of stores, cafes, restaurants, beauty salons and health centers, several prestigious schools, kindergartens and medical facilities. Within walking distance is the large Circle Mall JVC shopping and entertainment center, the stadium and Dubai Autodrome. Near the main attractions The residential complex is located next door to one of the most colorful attractions in Dubai - Miracle Garden, which is adjacent to the Butterfly Garden. Transportation accessibility The location at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Road and well-developed public transportation routes will allow you to quickly move around the city. It will take 20 minutes to reach the center of Dubai. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away by car.

