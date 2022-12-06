UAE
The Central Downtown by Aqua

2, 27A Street, Al Barsha South 3, Al Barsha South, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
  1. Project Render
Item 1 of 8
Project Render
DeveloperAqua Properties
Total areafrom 44 m² to 206 m²
Bedroomsfrom 1 to 3
Start price720 888 AED
from 720 888 AED
from 10 430 AED/m²
Payment plan *

Down Payment
10%72 089 AED
Registration of the contract
4%28836 AED
Before the completion date
55%396 488 AED
Post-Handover
35%252 311 AED
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About the project

Number of buildings2
Completion dateQ4 2026
Number of floors24
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment
Interior finishDecorated, Built-in Kitchen
Pricefrom 720 888 AED
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Inner infrastructure

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Sauna
  • Fitness center
  • Beauty shop
  • Barbershop
Sport
  • Sports ground
Territory
  • Promenade
  • Barbeque area
Additionally
  • Shops
  • Cinema

Transport accessibility

Public transport800 m
High school1 km
Shop250 m
Medical center2 km
Metro station9 km

About project

A luxury residential development in the prestigious Arjan neighborhood will offer a harmonious blend of urban infrastructure and suburban tranquility. This innovative project includes studios and apartments with panoramic views of the famous Miracle Garden and Dubai Hills. Key project features For relaxation and strolls on the territory will be located green areas with a Japanese garden, swimming pool, colored fountain and outdoor cinema. For sports and active leisure there will be miniature golf, basketball and tennis courts, a climbing wall and a fitness center. There will be a dog walking area. The first floor of the complex will be occupied by stores and food courts. Infrastructure features The residential complex will be built in a quiet and safe neighborhood with many parks and squares. Nearby is a rich selection of stores, cafes, restaurants, beauty salons and health centers, several prestigious schools, kindergartens and medical facilities. Within walking distance is the large Circle Mall JVC shopping and entertainment center, the stadium and Dubai Autodrome. Near the main attractions The residential complex is located next door to one of the most colorful attractions in Dubai - Miracle Garden, which is adjacent to the Butterfly Garden. Transportation accessibility The location at the intersection of Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road and Umm Suqeim Road and well-developed public transportation routes will allow you to quickly move around the city. It will take 20 minutes to reach the center of Dubai. Dubai International Airport is 25 minutes away by car.

For sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studios
44 - 51
720 888 - 857 888
16 273 - 16 756
1 bedroom
62 - 94
914 888 - 1 232 888
13 005 - 14 575
2 bedrooms
104 - 135
1 243 888 - 1 650 888
11 915 - 12 202
3 bedrooms
206 - 206
2 155 888 - 2 482 888
10 430 - 12 012

Infrastructure

