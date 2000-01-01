Catalog
The Autograph S Series

2B, Hallab Boulevard, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Green Properties Development
Total area
from 43 m² to 192 m²
Bedrooms
from 1 to 2
Start price
from 754 850 AEDfrom 13 523 AED/m²
Payment plan *

On Booking
20%
On signing SPA
15%
Before Handover
25%
Upon Handover
40%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Completion dateQ4 2027
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors42
Ceiling height3.4 m
HydrophoreYes
Type of objectApartment, Duplex, Penthouse
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Plans
Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
43 – 48
754 850 – 836 850
17 251 – 17 530
1 bedroom
117
1 590 850
13 523

Description

Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Clubhouse The Autograph S Series offers the perfect blend of stylish architecture, spacious living spaces and lush greenery. Experience the harmony of luxury and comfort. Key Features - The apartments feature designer finishes in light neutral colours, panoramic windows, balconies and built-in German appliances. - Thanks to the ‘Smart Home’ system installed in all lots, will reduce the carbon footprint of the residence. Its volume is comparable to 6241 big trees. - Residents have access to a gym, a separate swimming pool for children and adults, a children's playground, and a lounge area. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet and safe neighbourhood with parks and walking paths. The houses arranged in a circle make the community look like a cosy little town, suitable for families with children. Kids World Nursery JVC, Erudio Early Childhood Centre, JSS International School and Aster Clinic JVC, Carewell Clinics, Right Health Karama Medical Centre can be reached in 3-5 minutes. Location Advantages The project has an exit to Al Khalil Road motorway which provides access to the major attractions of the city. IMG Worlds of Adventure is 15 minutes away, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina are 20 minutes away and Dubai Frame is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.

Infrastructure

2B, Hallab Boulevard, District JVC 15, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Transport accessibility

Public transport250 m
High school600 m
Shop500 m
Medical center600 m
Airport30 km

Project advantages

For children
  • Playground
  • Game area
  • Swimming pool for children
Swimming pool and SPA
  • Outdoor swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
  • Jogging Track
Territory
  • Recreation area
Additionally
  • Lobby
  • Terrace
