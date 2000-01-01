Description

Luxury residential complex in Jumeirah Village Circle. Clubhouse The Autograph S Series offers the perfect blend of stylish architecture, spacious living spaces and lush greenery. Experience the harmony of luxury and comfort. Key Features - The apartments feature designer finishes in light neutral colours, panoramic windows, balconies and built-in German appliances. - Thanks to the ‘Smart Home’ system installed in all lots, will reduce the carbon footprint of the residence. Its volume is comparable to 6241 big trees. - Residents have access to a gym, a separate swimming pool for children and adults, a children's playground, and a lounge area. Community Infrastructure Jumeirah Village Circle is a quiet and safe neighbourhood with parks and walking paths. The houses arranged in a circle make the community look like a cosy little town, suitable for families with children. Kids World Nursery JVC, Erudio Early Childhood Centre, JSS International School and Aster Clinic JVC, Carewell Clinics, Right Health Karama Medical Centre can be reached in 3-5 minutes. Location Advantages The project has an exit to Al Khalil Road motorway which provides access to the major attractions of the city. IMG Worlds of Adventure is 15 minutes away, Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Marina are 20 minutes away and Dubai Frame is 25 minutes away. Dubai International Airport is 28 minutes away.