The Autograph I Series

2/1, 2 Street, District JVC 11, Al Barsha South 4, Hadaeq Mohammed Bin Rashid, Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Developer
Green Properties Development
Total area
from 60 m² to 199 m²
Bedrooms
1
Start price
from 780 850 AEDfrom 10 855 AED/m²

Payment plan *

On signing SPA
10%
Before Handover
40%
Upon Handover
50%
Tax on signing SPA
4%
* The developer reserves the right to reconsider the payments plan on an individual basis.

About project

Object typeResidential
Interior finishBuilt-in Kitchen, Decorated
Number of buildings1
Number of floors45
Ceiling height7 m
HydrophoreYes
BalconyYes
Type of objectApartment
Construction stagesUnder Construction

Sale

Bedrooms
Total area m²
Price AED
Price per AED/m²
Studio
60 – 86
780 850 – 938 850
10 855 – 12 911
1 bedroom
72 – 199
1 394 850 – 3 250 850
12 914 – 19 363
Plans catalog

Description

A harmony of design, innovation and comfort. The Autograph I Series is an ultra-modern apartment complex that integrates cutting-edge technology into every detail. Smart systems, high quality materials and thoughtful design create a space where style meets convenience. Key Features — Premium finishes include designer tile with stone texture, matte black granite, custom-designed built-in kitchens and walk-in closets. Panoramic windows provide protection from UV and infrared radiation, and fresh air treatment systems create a comfortable microclimate. — Infrastructure includes three swimming pools, outdoor fitness areas and gym, coffee lounge and landscaped green spaces. Covered parking, smart sensor-controlled trash cans and a smart intercom system are provided for the convenience of residents. — The pet-friendly concept makes the complex an ideal choice for pet owners. Dedicated walking areas and amenities ensure comfortable living with pets. Location Advantages The Autograph I Series is located in Jumeirah Village Circle, providing convenient access to Dubai's key neighborhoods. Mall of the Emirates can be reached in 12 minutes, while Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah Island can be reached in 15-20 minutes. Emirates Golf Club, Downtown Dubai and Dubai International Airport are all within 10-25 minutes.

Location

On map
District Jumeirah Village Circle (JVC)

Dubai
Quiet, family-oriented gated community with green parks and water canals. The neighborhood is located in the center of the city near the main attractions. It has a well-developed infrastructure and transportation network. Here will be comfortable for families with children and everyone who prefers a measured lifestyle.
More

Transport accessibility

Public transport2 km
High school2 km
Shop1 km
Medical center2 km
Airport37 km

Project advantages

Swimming pool and SPA
  • Swimming pool
Sport
  • Gym
Territory
  • Park
  • Recreation area
  • Promenade
